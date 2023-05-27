5 Mesmerizing Live Moments in Honor of Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman was a brilliant composer, known best for his role in the Allman Brothers Band, but also for re-inventing himself as a beloved solo act. He was responsible for crafting some of the aforementioned rock band’s greatest works, including “Whipping Post,” “Melissa,” and “Midnight Rider,” and carried that skill into his own career and beyond.

Videos by American Songwriter

He could not only write a tune, but he could perform it like no other. He was mesmerizing on stage, his blues-addled baritone harboring so much soul and power that he could turn a mere performance into a revival. Here are five mesmerizing live moments to honor Allman, who passed away on this day in 2017.

1. “Don’t Keep Me Wonderin'” (Live at the Fillmore East, 1970)

The below 1970 performance of “Don’t Keep Me Wonderin'” live at the Fillmore East finds the star giving the song his all behind the keys. The entire display from the Allman Brothers Band becomes an intoxicating Southern rock jam, Gregg leading the raucous bunch.

2. “Melissa” (Live at Beacon Theatre, 2003)

Live at the Beacon Theatre, the band leader takes on the Allman Brothers Band classic, “Melissa.” His performance is stunning as he delivers the sleepy signature with effortless precision.

3. “Dreams” (Live at the Beacon Theatre, 2013)

A decade later, the artist once again takes the Beacon Theatre stage for another spellbinding Allman Brothers Band signature, “Dreams.” The performer is captivating even when seated behind the piano. His words come out strong against the muscular jam that begins to unfold.

4. “Whipping Post” (Live)

Live at The Grand Opera House in his native Macon, Georgia, the star put on a special hometown show which features him performing favorites like “Whipping Post.” The classic gets a jazz twist with the addition of a horn section, but not much about the fiery track has changed since he first performed it with the Allman Brothers Band. He still wails out the same vocals that give the song its distinctive grit.

5. “Midnight Rider” (Live)

His performance of “Midnight Rider” during the same hometown gig was just as awe-inspiring. He takes on the hit with undeniable confidence as if he could sing the song in his sleep and still outperform the best of them, and he probably could.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images