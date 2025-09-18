Liquid Courage & an Ambulance Ride: How Gregg Allman Dodged the Vietnam Draft

In 1964, the United States Military initiated its sixth-ever draft. That draft was initiated for the Vietnam War. As a result, roughly 2.2 million men were drafted between 1964 and 1973. Contrary to the men who were drafted and who had served, there are the men who were exempt from the draft or deliberately dodged it. One man included in the latter party is the Southern rock trailblazer, Gregg Allman.

During the Vietnam War draft, young men took great lengths to avoid service. Many fled the country, enrolled in college, and claimed religious objections. Furthermore, the US also disqualified many men for service due to physical and psychological disabilities. While some men had preexisting conditions, some didn’t, and in order to avoid heading overseas, they gave themselves one, including Gregg Allman.

According to Garden & Gun, it was 1965 when Gregg Allman decided to blast a hole in his foot to avoid military service. His older brother, Duane, was exempt from the draft, given that he was the eldest son in a family without a father. Though Gregg, on the other hand, was a perfect match for the draft: An 18-year-old red-blooded and able-bodied American man.

Prior to the draft, Gregg Allman and his brother had found little success pursuing a career in music. Looking for a different life path, Gregg reportedly entertained the idea of going to dental school. But for financial reasons, he opted out. So, without a valid excuse to avoid service, Duane suggested the drastic measure that would ultimately keep Gregg home in the States.

As the tale goes, Gregg took some whiskey down the hatch, called an ambulance, grabbed a pistol, and then blasted a whole right through the bones of his foot to minimize the damage. Subsequently, the ambulance took Gregg Allman to the hospital. The next day, he sauntered into the army recruitment office and was then exempt from being drafted into the Vietnam War.

Four years later, in 1969, The Allman Brothers Band was born. There’s no way to know if this decision secured the future of the Allman Brothers Band. However, not going to war is certainly better for survival than going to war. So, it certainly helped their chances. In 1971, The Allman Brothers Band became an American rock staple with their live album, At Fillmore East.

