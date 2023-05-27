Morgan Wallen Launches His Own Iced Tea with ‘Ryl Tea’

Morgan Wallen has just dropped a new tea line called Wallen’s Ryl Sweet Tea. The launch is a collaboration between Wallen and New Jersey beverage company Ryl Tea.

Wallen has reportedly based the taste of the tea on the memories of his childhood growing up in East Tennessee. While still tasting like a classic sweet tea, Wallen’s Ryl Sweet Tea contains all-natural ingredients and is sugar-free. The tea uses natural sweeteners such as Monk Fruit sweetener, Stevia Leaf Extract, and Allulo. The tea is antioxidant-rich and is kept in eco-friendly packaging that is 100 percent recyclable.

In celebration of the launch of the tea, a contest is being held that will give one lucky winner the opportunity to meet Morgan Wallen and earn VIP tickets to one of his shows. The contest runs until June 15 and a winner will be announced the next day.

“Ryl Tea and I worked hard to capture the sweet tea taste I remember from my childhood, the country music star said in a press release for “Wallen’s Ryl Sweet Tea. “It took time, but it was well worth the wait. I love this sweet tea, and the fact that it’s healthy makes it all the better. This tea takes me right back to my Mamaw’s front porch on a hot summer’s day.”

Wallen’s Ryl Sweet Tea was available for purchase HERE, but all cans were soon sold out. In June, the tea will be sold in many popular retailers across the U.S., including Shoprite, Wegmans, and Sprouts Farmers Market, before heading to Kroger in July. The drink will be available to order on the GoPuff app in June as well.

The Ryl Company founder and CEO Blodin Ukella detailed his experience working with Wallen in a press release. “Morgan was an invaluable resource in getting the Southern Sweet Tea just right through a taste verification step in the development process,” Ukella said. “It’s what makes this flavor so unique and authentic. We’re proud to introduce a product that delivers a delicious and nostalgic taste yet aligns with our mission to provide clean and functional options to our loyal customers.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images