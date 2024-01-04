5 Moments Where Elton John Wowed Us on the Piano

We just as readily listen to a full concert of Elton John just playing the piano, no singing required. He has proven his prowess on his chosen instrument more times than we can count, but find five particularly thrilling performances, below.

1. “Song For Guy” (Live, 1978)

In this live performance from 1978, John plays delicately through a long intro on “Song For Guy.” Though he has far more eruptive piano breaks, something is charming about seeing John play such a simple (relatively speaking, of course) melody.

2. “Bennie And The Jets” (Live in Central Park, 1980)

“Bennie And The Jets” never fails to excite in a live setting. The iconic opening trill sends a shiver down the spine. Moreover, John’s sprawling piano break in the bridge proves his chops on the instrument without a shadow of a doubt. His rendition of the track in this 1980 performance in Central Park is particularly stirring.

3. “Tonight” (Live, 2009)

John takes his time in the opening to “Tonight” in this live performance from 2009–not that we’re complaining. He runs up and down the keys in a way only someone with a true mastery of piano could. If piano has ever seemed dull to you, you’ll think twice about that after watching this performance.

4. “Indian Sunset” (Live at the BBC, 1971)

The piano solo in “Indian Sunset” is bar none. It drives the melody and adds new sonic turns at the same time. In this performance of the track, live from the BBC, John hammers down on the keys during the bridge. He hits them so hard you’ll wonder if they are threatening to fall off. John has a certain fervor to his playing that few other piano players possess.

5. “Levon” (Live from Madison Square Garden, 2007)

John goes full bluesman on this live performance from 2007. He trills on the keys to great appeal. If you’re looking for a John performance that sees him going wild on the keys, this is it. He doesn’t hold back an ounce of his virtuoso abilities in the video below.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)