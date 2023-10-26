5 Must-Listen Rock Songs About Witches

The connection between witchcraft and rock & roll has been present for decades. Perhaps it’s the taboo nature of witches or the sexy connotation pop culture has given the mythical icon. Whatever the cause, many a rocker has sung an ode to the black-draped, pointy hat-wearing, black cat-owning witch. Below are five must-listen songs in that vein.

1. “Moonchild” (Iron Maiden)

Starting off with something a little less on the nose, we have Iron Maiden‘s “Moonchild.” With this track, the band embodies someone bestowed with powers. For all the sins you will commit / You’ll beg forgiveness and none I’ll give / A web of fear shall be your coat / To clothe you in the night, Bruce Dickinson sings, reckoning with the double-edged sword of magical powers. We have many songs about both the fear and/or the sex appeal of encountering a witch, but very few that tackle the reality of having so much power.

2. “Black Magic Woman” (Santana)

Santana captured the essence of a “Black Magic Woman” in this 1970 cover of a Fleetwood Mac tune. While we love the original version, Santana’s adds a sultry rhythm section that places it in a different time and place—perhaps Mexico long ago, in the presence of a powerful force of a woman. While this song doesn’t evoke images of the classic Halloween costume (and is more so a devotional to a lover), it has long been a holiday staple. We hope it doesn’t fall out of the rotation anytime soon.

3. “Season of the Witch” (Donovan)

Donovan‘s “Season of the Witch” is a quick draw for anyone looking to evoke an instantaneous witchy vibe—be it directors, musicians, or party playlist makers. The haunting tune is whispered into the listener’s ear by the Scottish musician. It feels as though it could be a far-off calling from the creature itself, luring their prey into a trap. It’s hard to find a song that cuts more straight to the point than this one if you’re in search of witch-themed rock.

4. “Rhiannon” (Fleetwood Mac)

Of course, we can’t talk about the intersection between rock and witches without pointing a finger at Stevie Nicks. The genre’s “white witch,” Nicks has created many mystically-tinged songs, but it’s “Rhiannon” that is her most spellbinding. She sings through a meandering melody almost as if issuing a hex. On top of just fitting the bill for this list, it remains one of Fleetwood Mac‘s most timeless offerings. With this song being one of her first efforts with the group, Nicks proved her chops. It’s a wonder they ever got on without her witchy allure.

5. “Waking the Witch” (Kate Bush)

Kate Bush has a knack for telling a robust story in a short amount of time. Her atmospheric sonic direction is the perfect playground for prosaic lyrics. In “Waking the Witch” she takes the listener back to the 1600s when “witches” were on a short waiting list for the stake. She steps into the shoes of a woman accused who must go through the trial of drowning. She leaves the audience on a cliffhanger as to whether or not she survived the barbaric tradition, but one thing is for certain, Bush created one of her richest stories with this song.

