Drive-By Truckers to Headline Inaugural Sing Us Home Music Festival

Southern rock purveyors Drive-By Truckers are set to headline the inaugural Sing Us Home Festival.

A passion project of singer/songwriter Dave Hause, the new two-day event will take place on Venice Island outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

Sing Us Home is set to coincide with the release of Hause’s forthcoming album, Drive It Like It’s Stolen. Hause and his band, the Mermaid, will be featured in the festival’s lineup alongside Kathleen Edwards and Craig Finn of The Hold Steady. The spring weekend will also see performances from Tim Hause, Lydia Loveless, Crossed Keys, The Tisburys, Ocean Ave Stompers, and Philly-based Ska-favorites Catbite.

“For the first time in my career, I get to bring my favorite bands, songwriters, food, and friends to my old neighborhood and share it with all of you,” Hause said of the festival in a statement. “We are going to mix local Philadelphia food, working-class wit, California vibes, acoustic music, punk rock, the Mummers, craft beer, tattoos, art, storytelling, and good old fashioned fun to present a rock and roll weekend that WE would want to attend.”

Along with the festival appearance, the Drive-By Truckers have plotted an extensive U.S. tour throughout the spring and early summer in support of their 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII.