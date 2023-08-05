5 of Diplo’s Best Collaborations

Diplo is no stranger to the art of collaboration. The Florida-born DJ and producer has made a career out of spearheading unique collaborations with artists across the board. As a producer, he’s behind Beyonce’s “Hold Up” and “All Night” off Lemonade, along with tracks by Justin Bieber, Usher, Madonna, Britney Spears, and countless others. He’s also released multiple albums as an artist, including a pair of collaborative projects in 2020 and 2023, Chapter 1: Snake Oil and Chapter 2: Swamp Savant, respectively. Check out some of Diplo’s best collaborations below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Use Me” featuring Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson

Diplo’s collaboration with actress Dove Cameron and Americana singer Sturgill Simpson (aka Johnny Blue Skies) is undeniably catchy. One of the tracks on Chapter 2, “Use Me” stars shining vocals from Cameron, who takes the lead on the first verse. She and Simpson make surprisingly natural duet partners, with the latter’s smoky voice adding an edgy flavor to the track that’s a little bit disco, a little bit country. “Use Me” exemplifies what Diplo does best in creating interesting melodies and combining them with genre-bending artists. Throw in an appearance by Sean Penn in the video and you have one of Diplo’s most star-studded efforts.

2. “Old Town Road” (Diplo Remix) featuring Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Diplo put himself on the country music radar with this surprise collaboration. He premiered a remix of Lil Nas X’s massive hit, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival. The Diplo Remix layers a fast-paced pop beat that compliments Lil Nas X’s original trap melody. Adding in some whistles and heart-racing production, Diplo takes this smash hit to new heights, elevating the song’s euphoric feeling.

3. “Close to Me” featuring Ellie Goulding and Swae Lee

“Close to Me” is arguably one of Diplo’s most popular collaborations. Ellie Goulding’s shimmering voice pairs nicely with the smoothness of Swae Lee’s vocals, at Diplo’s suggestion. The song naturally balances out Swae Lee’s rap skills with Goulding’s pop sensibilities, tied together by Diplo’s ear-pleasing production. The song became a global hit, charting at No. 2 on both the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and Mainstream Top 40 charts.

[RELATED: Digital Cover Story: Diplo Returns to Country ‘Persona’ with Second Thomas Wesley Chapter ‘Swamp Savant’]

4. “Elastic Heart” featuring The Weeknd and Sia

Featured on the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, “Elastic Heart” showcases how Diplo caters his production efforts to serve the artists he’s working with. The throbbing, hip-hop-esque beat supports both Sia and The Weeknd’s haunting vocals. Sia’s voice soars as she chants, I have thick skin and an elastic heart, making for one of his best collaborations.

5. “Without You” featuring Elle King

While Diplo’s production is often high-energy, he brings it back down to earth on “Without You” featuring Elle King. Trading 808s for acoustic instrumentation, this melodic number showcases the soft tones of King’s voice over a banjo-infused guitar melody. The heartbreaking lyrics find King as a woman picking up the pieces of her broken heart, making for one of Diplo’s sweetest collaborations.

Photo by Claire Schmitt / Sacks & Co.