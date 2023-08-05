4 Songs You Didn’t Know Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Wrote for Other Artists

Aside from looking like the doppelgänger of comedian Will Ferrell, drummer Chad Smith has remained a vital organ of Red Hot Chili Peppers (RHCP) for 35 years. Born October 25, 1961, in St. Paul, Minnesota, Smith started playing drums by the age of 7 and eventually landed with RHCP in 1988.

Along with co-writing RHCP’s hits “Californication,” “Under the Bridge,” “Otherside,” and “Scar Tissue,” among others, Smith has also penned songs with his side band Chickenfoot, featuring Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, and Joe Satriani. His collaborations cross multiple genres and span Johnny Cash, Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes, John Fogerty, Post Malone, Lana Del Rey, and more.

Throughout his career, Smith has also written a collection of songs outside his core catalog.

Here’s a look at four songs the RHCP drummer wrote for other artists.

1. “Ordinary Man,” Ozzy Osbourne, featuring Elton John (2020)

Written by Chad Smith, Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John, Andrew Watt, Duff McKagan, Billy Walsh

For Ozzy Osbourne’s 12th solo album, Ordinary Man, Smith co-wrote a majority of the tracks. The album features collaborations with Post Malone and Travis Scott, along with a power ballad duet with Elton John on the title track. Co-written by Smith, “Ordinary Man” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts.

In addition to John sharing vocals with Osbourne on the track, “Ordinary Man” also features Guns N’ Roses’ Slash on guitar, Duff McKagan, and Smith on drums.

I was unprepared for fame

Then everybody knew my name

No more lonely nights, it’s all for you

I have travelled many miles

I’ve seen tears and I’ve seen smiles

Just remember that it’s all for you

Don’t forget me as the colours fade

When the lights go down, it’s just an empty stage

Okay

Yes, I’ve been a bad guy

Been higher than the blue sky

And the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man

I’ve made grown men cry

Don’t know why I’m still alive

Yes, the truth is I don’t wanna die an ordinary man

2. “Frenzy,” Iggy Pop (2022)

Written by Chad Smith, Iggy Pop, Duff McKagan, and Andrew Watt

For Iggy Pop‘s 19th album, Every Loser, Smith co-wrote five tracks, including the opening, punk blitz “Frenzy.” On the track, producer Andrew Watt plays guitar, along with Smith on drums, and Duff McKagan on bass.

“Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood,” said Pop of the track in a statement.

Every Loser also features contributions from Jane’s Addiction‘s Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney, and Eric Avery, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and the late Taylor Hawkins.

I’m sick of the squeeze, I’m sick of the tease

I’m sick of the freeze, I’m sick of disease

So give me a try before I fucking die

My mind is on fire, when I oughta retire?

I’m in a frenzy, fucking prick

I’m in a frenzy, goddamn dick

I’m in a frenzy, you stone douchebag

And this hate that I feel is, oh, so real

3. “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne, featuring Jeff Beck (2022)

Written by Chad Smith, Ozzy Osbourne, Andrew Watt, Robert Trujillo, Ali Tamposi

Smith returned to work with Osbourne on his 13th album, Patient Number 9, in 2022 and helped co-write a number of songs, including the opening title track featuring the late Jeff Beck on guitar.

The music video for “Patient Number 9,” features art by Spawn creator and Marvel Spider-Man artist Todd McFarlane, and Osbourne’s own artwork. His hand-drawn demons are animated during Beck’s guitar solo.

In addition to Beck and Smith, Patient Number 9 also features Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Josh Homme, and Metallica’s Rob Trujillo, along with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The album won a Grammy for won Best Rock Album in 2023.

Every hallway’s painted white as the light

That will guide you to your help

Making friends with strangers inside my mind

‘Cause they seem to know me well

Hiding the pills inside your mouth

Swallow ’em down then spit them out

I hear the laughter scream and shout

“No tomorrow”

When they call your name, better run and hide

Tell you you’re insane. you believe their lies

I’m not getting out, no, I’m not getting out alive

I’m not getting out, ’cause I’m patient number 9

4. “Long Way,” Eddie Vedder (2022)

Written by Chad Smith, Eddie Vedder, Andrew Wotman, Josh Klinghoffer

In between working with Osbourne and Pop, 2022 was a busy year for Smith, who also co-wrote seven tracks on Eddie Vedder‘s third solo album Earthling. Produced by Andrew Watt, Earthling also includes a number of tracks also co-written by former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

“I work a lot with the producer, musician Andrew Watt,” said Smith on working with Vedder. “We did a couple of songs for Ed, and then it turned out great and we just ended up doing a whole record, which is excellent. I’ve known him forever. We took Pearl Jam on that first tour in 1991 way back when, and you know, obviously, he’s an amazing musician and so fun to connect with on a musical level.”

His eyes appear vacant

He’d taken more than his share

Trying hard not to awaken

The voice of regret in his ear

He can’t escape the timeline

So much worse than he had feared

Lived every moment

Wishing the past would disappear

He took the long way

On the freeway

He took the long way

On the freeway

Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images