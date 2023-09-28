5 of the Best Eagles Covers by Other Artists

The Eagles‘ catalog is timeless. Their songs are hits whose appeal spans across generations. Their magic is more than apparent to their fans, but it is also known by many of their fellow musicians. Find five stellar covers of Eagles songs from the likes of Etta James, Linda Ronstadt, and more, below.

1. “Take It to the Limit” – Etta James

It’s always enticing when an artist covers another artist with a completely different sound. That dichotomy is apparent in Etta James’ cover of “Take It to the Limit.” James’ powerhouse vocals roar out the chorus: So put me on a highway / Show me a sign / Take it to the limit / One more time.

2. “Desperado” – Linda Ronstadt

Given how closely linked Linda Ronstadt is to the Eagles, it only stands to reason she would cover them at least once. She lent her honeyed vocals to “Desperado,” measuring up to the Eagles’ original version with ease.

3. “The Best of My Love” – Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart’s distinctive voice is a welcomed addition to any song. The icon has no trouble making a song his own. He molded “The Best of My Love” to fit his own style in 2006. Though the Eagles’ will always be the definitive, Stewart’s is a close second.

4. “I Can’t Tell You Why” – Vince Gill

Vince Gill has spent the past few years playing alongside the current lineup of the Eagles. Prior to joining their ranks, Gill covered “I Can’t Tell You Why” in the ’90s. When listening to this cover, there is no confusion as to why Gill got promoted from a fan to a full-time team member.

5. “New Kid in Town” – Trisha Yearwood

You can’t go wrong with Trisha Yearwood’s powerful vocals. It’s hard to imagine her sullying any song she gets her hands on. In 1993, Yearwood tried her hand at Eagles’ “New Kid in Town.” The same storytelling chops she flexes on “She’s In Love With The Boy” are at play in this cover.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)