3 of the Best Eagles Songs Without Glenn Frey or Don Henley on Lead Vocals

Many Eagles songs featured either Glenn Frey or Don Henley on vocals. Their songwriting partnership is often thought of as the life-blood of the group. However, there are a few hits that do not feature either musician behind the microphone. Find three of the best songs in that vein, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

3 of the Best Eagles Songs Without Glenn Frey or Don Henley on Vocals

1. “Try and Love Again” (Randy Meisner)

Randy Meisner’s tenor was the driving force behind a few Eagles hits, including “Try and Love Again.” This blithe and breezy tune was Meisner’s final turn behind the mic while with the Eagles. Soon after, he decided his differences with his bandmates were insurmountable. Lucky for all of us, he delivered this song before calling it quits. It’s dripping in sunshine, swaying, and an ear-worm–all things we look for in a great Eagles song.

Ooh, the look was in her eyes

You never know what might be found there

She was dancing right in time

And the moves she made so fine

Like the music that surrounds her

2. “I Can’t Tell You Why” (Timothy B. Schmit)

“I Can’t Tell You Why” is right up there with some of Frey and Henley’s biggest Eagles songs. It’s a classic for the band as far as we’re concerned–and we’d wager a guess that many Eagles fans would agree with us. The smooth ballad is delightfully sultry and waltzing. It almost reads like a Bee Gees song or something of the kind. They turned up the soul dial tenfold here.

Every time I try to walk away

Something makes me turn around and stay

And I can’t tell you why

No, no baby, I can’t tell you why

I can’t tell you why

I can’t tell you why

3. “Take It To The Limit” (Randy Meisner)

Circling back to Meisner, we have another stellar cut from the late founding member of the Eagles: “Take It to the Limit.” The harmonies in this song are decadent and help to bolster Meisner’s strong melody. Again, we’d credit this as a signature Eagles song, even though it wasn’t written by the golden partnership of Frey and Henley.

All alone at the end of the evening

And the bright lights have faded to blue

I was thinking ’bout a woman

Who might have loved me

I never knew

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)