Van Halen Announces Set of Remastered Albums ‘The Collection II’

Van Halen is set to celebrate its Sammy Hagar era with a new box set. The set, The Collection II, will feature remastered versions of four multi-platinum studio albums and rarities from 1988 to 2004.

To help punctuate the box set’s announcement, the band has shared a remastered version of “Crossing Over.” The track was originally shared as a B-side to “Can’t Stop Loving You.” The warping track has all the energy you’d expect from a Van Halen song.

The Collection II will arrive on October 6. The release will be available digitally as well as on 5 LP and 5 CD formats. Each remastered album was worked on directly from the original master tapes. Van Halen’s longtime engineer, Donn Landee, helmed the project.

Albums covered by the box set include 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991), and Balance (1995). Along with their hits, the box set also includes some deep cuts. Studio Rarities 1988-2004 will be the final piece of The Collection II. Among the rarities is “Crossing Over.”

The project will be the sequel to the band’s 2015 box set, The Collection, recorded by Van Halen’s original lineup with David Lee Roth as their frontman. Hagar joined the band in 1985 after Roth’s departure. He ultimately was expelled from the group because of creative differences but returned for a brief reunion in 2003.

In 2007, Hagar was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside the rest of Van Halen.

THE COLLECTION II

5-LP Track list:

LP One: 5150

Side One

“Good Enough” “Why Can’t This Be Love” “Get Up” “Dreams” “Summer Nights”

Side Two

“Best Of Both Worlds” “Love Walks In” “5150” “Inside”

LP Two: OU812

Side One

“Mine All Mine” “When It’s Love” “A.F.U. (Naturally Wired)” “Cabo Wabo”

Side Two

“Source Of Infection” “Feels So Good” “Finish What Ya Started” “Black And Blue” “Sucker In A 3 Piece”

LP Three: For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge

Side One

“Poundcake” “Judgement Day” “Spanked” “Runaround” “Pleasure Dome”

Side Two

“In ‘N’ Out” “Man On A Mission” “The Dream Is Over” “Right Now” “316” “Top Of The World”

LP Four: Balance

Side One

“The Seventh Seal” “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)” “Amsterdam” “Big Fat Money” “Doin’ Time”

Side Two

“Aftershock” “Strung Out” “Not Enough” “Take Me Back (Déjà Vu)” “Feelin’”

LP Five: Studio Rarities 1988-2004

Side One

“A Apolitical Blues” “Crossing Over” “Baluchitherium”

Side Two

“Humans Being” “Respect The Wind” “It’s About Time” “Up For Breakfast” “Learning To See”

