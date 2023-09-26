5 of the Best Folk Albums of All Time

Folk music is a timeless thing. The stories created by the genre’s biggest stewards are universal truths. They resonate from generation to generation because of their authenticity and honesty. Revisit five of the best folk albums of all time for a dose of three chords and the truth.

1. Blue – Joni Mitchell

Any of Joni Mitchell‘s albums could find a comfortable home on this list. Nevertheless, we have to go with Blue. From “A Case of You” to “This Flight Tonight,” the record captures all-encompassing love of Mitchell’s. Each song is wrought with emotion. Mitchell sprinkles in the kind of magic only she can.

2. After the Gold Rush – Neil Young

You can’t talk about defining folk albums without mentioning Neil Young. The folkie-turned-rocker has delivered many seminal records that are still staples for singer-songwriters everywhere. Young is one of the most prolific musicians of all time. The folk-centric album that remains a standout among his onslaught of work is After the Gold Rush. You can’t call yourself a folk connoisseur without having this album in your rotation.

3. Rubber Soul – The Beatles

While the Beatles are undisputed rock gods, they got a little folkie on their 1965 album, Rubber Soul. Amongst the track list are stunning acoustic numbers like “Nowhere Man” and “In My Life.” The entirety of the album has something soft-spoken about it when compared to the group’s other work. Though they employed folk-like sensibilities on some of their other albums, it is in full force here.

4. Paul Simon – Paul Simon

Even before the release of his self-titled album, Paul Simon was no stranger to delivering timeless folk standards. However, with this record, Simon dared to get more personal than ever before. Every emotion is turned up to 11 on this record with Simon being unbridled in his lyricism.

5. The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan – Bob Dylan

Last, but definitely not least, is Bob Dylan‘s The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. This sophomore record set Dylan on his path to becoming the stuff of songwriting legend. He flexed his penmanship across the 13 tracks to great appeal. Every aspiring folkie since 1963 has used this album as a guiding light.

