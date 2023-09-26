Elvis Costello & the Imposters Plot 7-0-7 Tour for 2024

Elvis Costello will hit the road this January with his band, the Imposters, for a new stretch of headlining shows. The newly announced 7-0-7 Tour will begin with a stop in Tallahassee and continue to cities across the southern U.S. through early February.

Videos by American Songwriter

The acclaimed English-born singer/songwriter’s touring schedule includes a set at the 30A Songwriters Festival and a headlining show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. He’ll be joined by fellow seasoned songsmith and guitarist Charlie Sexton, who will serve as support on all 15 dates of the trek.

Costello and his bandmates—Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, and Davey Faragher—have spent much of the past year on the road in support of their 2022 record, The Boy Named If. In March, a box set titled The Songs of Bacharach & Costello was released, which includes a treasure trove of collaborative tracks from the pair recorded during the 1990s.

[RELATED: Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello Paint the Music of Memory]

Fans can access a limited artist presale for all dates of the 2024 7-0-7 Tour starting tomorrow (September 27) at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale set to begin September 29, also at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of upcoming live performances is listed below. Additional information on the tour, including ticketing options, can be found by visiting Elvis Costello’s official website.

January 10 – Tallahassee, FL @ FSU Opening Nights at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

January 11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 12 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

January 14 – Miramar Beach, FL @ 30A Songwriters Festival Grand Boulevard Outdoor Stage

January 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

January 17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

January 19 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

January 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

January 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

January 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

January 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at the District

January 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

January 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

January 31 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

February 2 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

Photo by Mark Seliger, Courtesy of Shore Fire Media