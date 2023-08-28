10 Acoustic Folk and Singer-Songwriter Tracks that Defined the 1970s

There was a lot of music to discover in the 1970s. Funk and disco were hip, rock’n’roll was evolving into different forms of modern rock, and jazz continued to branch out into jazz fusion. Despite all kinds of exciting genres emerging, audiences were still mesmerized by the storytellers of their time. Here are ten acoustic songs that defined the 1970s.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi

Released on her Ladies of the Canyon album, this song combines Joni Mitchell’s signature poetic lyrics with her distinctive voice and acoustic guitar. The lyrics still resonate with listeners today. Mitchell wrote the song on her first trip to Hawaii. It was inspired by the view from her hotel room. “I saw these beautiful green mountains in the distance,” she told the LA Times. “Then, I looked down and there was a parking lot as far as the eye could see, and it broke my heart.”

2. Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Father & Son

This classic was a B-side for the musician’s single “Moonshadow” and is also on the “Tea for the Tillerman” album. The lyrics capture the intergenerational tensions between a father, who wants his son to settle down, and his son, who wants to go out into the world to find his own path. At the age of 72, Stevens recorded a new version of the song. He combined a new recording of his vocals for the father’s part with his own vocals when he was 22 for the son’s part.

3. “American Pie” – Don McLean (1971)

Don McLean’s epic ballad “American Pie” is a timeless folk anthem about the state of society and feeling a sense of loss and nostalgia for the past. McLean is coy about explaining the meaning behind his cryptic lines. “There’s a circularity to the song because I’m dealing with the music in the beginning and then all this stuff has happened,” he previously told American Songwriter. “I’m going back to the sacred steward to find the music and the music wouldn’t play. So, it’s a circle.”

He shares that it’s about “the day the music died,” which is known to refer to the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly and two other musicians. The song was a No. 1 hit on the US Billboard charts.

4. “Imagine” – John Lennon (1971)

“Imagine” is by many considered Lennon’s masterpiece. The song is one of the most often covered songs. Famous renditions include performances by Elton John, Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, Diana Ross, and David Bowie. Since 1986, the peace anthem has been played in New York City every New Year’s Eve. In the song, Lennon paints a picture of a world in which all people live together in peace and harmony.

5. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” – John Denver (1971)

This is the anthem for anyone who has ever felt homesick and ranks high on the sing-along scale. The song was written by John Denver, Taffy Nivert, and Bill Canoff. Though the song clearly celebrates West Virginia, the song’s co-writers, Danoff and Nivert, found inspiration in rural Maryland. In December of 1970, the duo met up with singer-songwriter John Denver at a NYC gig they were both playing. Denver added the song’s bridge and later recorded it for his fourth album. It became that album’s first single and his breakout, career-making hit. In 2014 West Virginia adopted “Take Me Home Country Roads” as an official state song.

5. “High On A Mountain” – Ola Belle Reed (1972)

There was a renewed interest in early folk and country music in the 1970s and it allowed musicians like Ola Belle Reed, born in 1916, to find new audiences again. Songs like “High On The Mountain” and others she had written and performed on the radio over the years, were finally recorded and released. Her 1972 self-titled album showcased songs about her Appalachian past, family traditions, and social justice. The entire work was added to the National Recording Library in 2018.

7. “Heart Of Gold” – Neil Young (1972)

This tune is a sweet folk ballad that talks about the deep yearning to strike gold—be it in the form of finding love, finding the truth, or maybe finding oneself. The track was a massive success and became Young’s only No. 1 hit. Either he really didn’t care or he felt a sense of freedom after such a big achievement because in 1975 he told Rolling Stone magazine that he would “rather keep changing and lose a lot of people along the way. If that’s the price, I’ll pay it.”

8. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” – Bob Dylan (1973)

It’s 640 times – that’s how often Dylan performed “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” live between 1974 and 2003. It was originally written as part of the soundtrack for the film Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid and was used for a scene in which one of the characters dies. The song became a hit worldwide and has been covered by many artists such as Eric Clapton, Guns N’ Roses, and Tracy Chapman. It inspired countless beginner guitar lessons because Dylan used only four simple chords when he wrote it.

9. “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover” – Paul Simon (1975)

After the duo Simon & Garfunkel split at the height of their popularity in 1970, Simon went on to publish solo records. Simon wrote the song, which he has described as a “nonsense song” in interviews, after his split from Peggy Harper. By the time “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover” came out, divorce rates in the US were at an all-time high. The song is his sole No. 1 hit. The corresponding album, Still Crazy After All These Years, won him a Grammy.

10. “Diamonds And Rust” – Joan Baez (1975)

Joan Baez is known for her political activism and for using her music to shine a light on human rights issues and social justice. One of Baez’ biggest hits however is a love song. “Diamonds And Rust” recounts memories of a past romance, presumably referencing her close relationship with Bob Dylan.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images