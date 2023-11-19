5 Performances We Are Looking Forward to Seeing at Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards show takes place Sunday (November 19) and boasts a number of can’t-miss performances from a host of different venues. Here are five we’re most excited for, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. New Jeans

K-pop group New Jeans has excelled on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year. At the BBMAs, the group will perform “Super Shy” and “OMG,” both of which are sure to excite fans and casual viewers alike. It’s hard to beat the polished performance style of a K-pop group.

2. Peso Pluma

Peso Pluma has excited fans the world over with his modern flare on traditional Mexican music. The emotion of his songs is readily apparent–despite any language barriers. Those who don’t know much about Pluma will likely experience an element of shock when watching him perform. He’s a breath of fresh air and a welcomed surprise.

3. Karol G

Columbian singer Karol G is sure to make a splash. Her dance prowess paired with her insatiably catchy songs put her in the running for best performance of the night. She never disappoints in a live setting and we expect her to continue that streak at the Billboard Music Awards.

4. Mariah Carey

There’s nothing that ushers in the holiday season better than Mariah Carey performing “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Even if you abstain from listening to Christmas music this early in November, you can’t deny the heartwarming feeling that is sure to creep into your chest when this one comes on during the BBMAs.

[RELATED: Mariah Carey Shares Her Regret About Not Finishing Song with Prince]

5. Tate McRae

Tate McRae is pop’s newest phenom. If she performs “Greedy,” it’s sure to be one of the most memorable performances of the night. Try to not dance along to the floor-filling beat McRae employs in her breakout hit–we bet you can’t.

Even if “Greedy” is not her song of choice, we can rest assured that McRae’s stage presence will be more than enticing.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen