Mariah Carey Had a Disappointing Christmas in 2022, Hopes to Make This Year Better: “Last Year Wasn’t the Greatest”

Mariah Carey recently shared that she doesn’t have a picturesque Christmastime every year. Sometimes the holiday doesn’t go as planned, which is what happened last year for the self-titled Queen of Christmas. In a recent interview with People, she admitted that she prefers to live “Christmastime to Christmastime.”

“I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year,” she told the outlet. “Since last year —because last year wasn’t the greatest. I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

Carey didn’t give many details on what happened last year, but she did share that she’s looking to make this Christmas much better. Part of her campaign to improve her holiday is embarking on her annual Merry Christmas One and All Tour, a 14-city tour concluding on December 17 at Madison Square Garden.

“I’ve been working day and night on this one,” she said of her tour. “I’ll be doing songs I’ve never done before, some duets. I’ve got to keep some surprises.” One of the surprises she revealed is that her 12-year-old twins are coming on tour with her. Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with Nick Cannon, will be performing with their mother on her tour. Roc, as she calls her son, will rap on “Here Comes Santa Claus,” while her daughter Roe duets on “Jesus Born On This Day.”

Mariah Carey kicked off the Christmas season with a few different performances. One was in Jimmy Kimmel’s bedroom, waking him up with a classic prank from his show by singing “All I Want for Christmas is You.” The other was during the Billboard Music Awards, where she performed her hit song in a prerecorded segment as part of the unconventional award show.

Additionally, “All I Want for Christmas is You” has been extremely profitable for Carey over the years. The 1994 hit has made her roughly $75.6 million since its inception, at $2.6 million per year. That’s a pretty penny to spend on Christmas gifts, because there shouldn’t be a doubt that the Queen of Christmas does it up right.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen