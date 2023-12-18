3 Movies Every Leonard Cohen Fan Should See

Leonard Cohen is considered a poet in a field of musicians. A standout songwriter, the Canadian-born Cohen is known for songs like the epic “Hallelujah,” “I’m Your Man,” and “Famous Blue Raincoat.” A lyricist for the ages, Cohen’s low and droning voice was his signature instrument.

But given his history in popular music and the craft of songwriting, Cohen’s life and legacy have been put to film, as well. Here below, we will dive into three such movies every fan of the artist should see, from documentaries to concert footage.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song (2022)

Sometimes a song isn’t written in a day, a week, or even a year. Sometimes it’s written over an entire lifetime, with drafts written, scratched out and tossed away in favor of new ones, which are also dashed in favor of better words. That is what this documentary film showcases—how a writer of Cohen’s caliber took seemingly forever to pen his masterwork. And then, once written, how he refined it again and again. Want to know how an epic is created? Check out this 2022 film by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine.

Leonard Cohen: Bird on a Wire (1974)

While most documentaries cover successful tours, this one covers a difficult one. This 1974 documentary shows how Cohen’s 1972 tour in Europe and Israel had its many hiccups. Directed by Tony Palmer, this film was later lost to history before being restored and re-released, first on DVD in 2010 and then in theaters seven years later. Check out a trailer for the behind the scenes movie here below.

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (2005)

This 2005 concert film shows what a legacy can be for someone like Cohen. Featuring footage from a tribute show for the late singer, this doc features performances of Cohen songs from the likes of Rufus Wainwright, Nick Cave, U2, and many more. Check out the trailer for the film, which also includes performances from Cohen, here below.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns