Tate McRae Performs “Greedy” on a Hotel Rooftop at 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Tate McRae performed her newest hit, “Greedy,” at the Billboard Music Awards in a prerecorded segment shot at the Moxy Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The video opens with silhouettes in the hotel windows, transitioning to McRae performing through the halls of the Moxy Hotel surrounded by backup dancers. She eventually joined the audience on the roof of the hotel, where she busted out some sweet dance moves that showed off her skill and flexibility.

The song was released on September 15, debuting in the top 10 in several European countries, as well as in her native Canada. It debuted at No. 1 in Denmark and Norway and in the top 20 in the United States. McRae has stated that “Greedy” was the result of a strange encounter she had with a man at a bar, where he described her as mysterious. Speaking to Rolling Stone in September, she described it as “a cool female empowerment song” eliciting a “feeling of total confidence.”

The performance at the Billboard Music Awards oozed that confidence, with McRae even falling into a sharp back bend at one point, leading to her whipping her hair around in the wind and playing air guitar. The song is playful and definitely empowering, and McRae seemed to be feeling the effects of her own song during the performance.

As for award news, Zach Bryan won Top New Artist, as well as Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album for American Heartbreak, and Top Rock Song for “Something in the Orange.” SZA won Top R&B Artist, Top Female R&B Artist, Top R&B Album for SOS, and Top R&B Song for “Kill Bill.” Additionally, Drake was a big winner with five awards for Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Touring Artist, Top Rap Album for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and Top Rap Song for “Rich Flex” with 21 Savage.

The performances have been interesting at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, with the awards giant opting to prerecord performances like music videos at different hotel locations around Los Angeles. Karol G opened the performances with a splash, literally, as she took to a water-covered stage to sing “Qlona,” “Labios Mordidos,” and “Ojos Ferrari.” She also took home two Billboard Music Awards for Top Latin Female Artist and Top Latin Touring Artist.

