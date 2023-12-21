Don Henley, Trisha Yearwood Among Stars Performing at Symphonic Tribute to Leonard Cohen

The Eagles’ Don Henley and country star Trisha Yearwood are among a variety of noteworthy artists who will perform at a special concert paying tribute to late Canadian singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen next year in Washington, D.C. The show, dubbed Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen, takes place at the Kennedy Center on April 26.

The performers will be accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by multiple Grammy winner Vince Mendoza. The lineup also includes lauded songwriter JD Souther, Ben Folds, jazz guitarist Bill Frisell, and jazz-soul singer Gregory Porter. Former Allman Brothers Band slide guitarist Derek Trucks and his wife, singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, will perform as well.

The show was inspired by veteran producer/jazz musician Larry Klein’s 2022 Cohen tribute album Here It Is. Klein, who was married to Joni Mitchell from 1982 to 1994, will serve as the concert’s musical director. Renowned pedal steel guitarist, Greg Leisz, a longtime member of Jackson Browne’s touring group, will be part of the show’s house band.

Tickets for the Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen concert will go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 22, at 10 a.m. ET. Kennedy Center members will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets on Thursday, December 21, at 10 a.m. ET.

Frisell and Porter were among the artists who recorded songs for the Here It Is album. Other artists who contributed to the jazz-influenced project included Peter Gabriel, James Taylor, Iggy Pop, Mavis Staples, Norah Jones, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Cohen, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, died in 2016 at age 82.

Henley covered Cohen a couple of times during his solo career. He recorded a version of Cohen’s 1988 song “Everybody Knows” for his 1995 hits collection Actual Miles, and he performed Cohen’s 1992 tune “Democracy” at a 1993 event celebrating President Bill Clinton’s inauguration.

Henley’s performance at the Cohen tribute show will come after a series of 2024 tour dates by the Eagles. The shows, part of the group’s ongoing Long Goodbye farewell trek, currently runs from a January 5 show in Inglewood, California, through a March 16 concert in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tickets for the Eagles’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.