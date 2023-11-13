5 Reasons Why Mötley Crüe is a Rock and Roll Legend

If there’s a band that’s lived out “sex, drugs and rock n roll” to a T, it’s heavy metal rock band, Mötley Crüe. Dubbed the world’s most notorious rock band, Mötley Crüe continues to be a mainstay and lauded-over classic rock band. Comprising lead singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars, bass guitarist Nikki Sixx, and drummer Tommy Lee, the band has chalked up over 100 million album sales, seven RIAA-certified platinum and multi-platinum records and three Grammy nominations to date.



While Too Fast for Love (1981) was Mötley Crüe’s debut album, it wasn’t until their sophomore record, Shout at the Devil, that the band notched breakthrough success. Following this, several acclaimed albums: Theatre of Pain (1985), Girls, Girls Girls (1987) and Dr. Feelgood (1989). Theatre of Pain spawned the Sixx and Lee-penned “Home Sweet Home,” which showcased to fans a more vulnerable side of the rock band. Their self-titled album in 1994 was the first project without lead vocalist Neil, and Generation Swine (1997) marked his triumphant return.



With nine studio albums released and a continued appeal to rock fans across the globe, we list just a few reasons why Mötley Crüe is indisputably a living rock ‘n’ roll legend.

5. Talk about an epic dress style and makeup.

One thing’s for sure: you’ll never spot Mötley Crüe onstage with a T-shirt and jeans. Far from your average Joe, the band’s known for their outlandish fashion style, often donning makeup, black leather clothes, spikes, and big hairdos. Some may say they dressed like women, but these big, tough guys took pride in their unique persona and feminine appearances, refusing to cave into social norms. It’s hard to not give them credit because this certainly was a way to stop people in their tracks and give the band a good look, be it in awe or bewilderment. In the same breath, it’s worth wondering: would Mötley Crüe have stood out if they didn’t burst onto the scene with their over-the-top visual styles?

4. Mötley Crüe’s show is an entire experience in itself.

If you’ve been to a Mötley Crüe show, you know one thing’s for sure: it’s not a sit-down, sit-back and relax kind of show. As soon as the band arrives onstage, their performance follows only one speed— full steam ahead. Members have their full gothic makeup on, some shirtless, some dressed in full leather outfits. Accompanying them are scantily dressed women who dance along to their fiery hits and, at times, head over to make out with the guys. Beyond that, expect fierce vocal deliveries, pyrotechnics, lots of head-banging, and of course, Sixx’s flamethrowing bass and Lee’s crüecifly drum rollercoaster. Of course, the action’s toned down now that Lee, Sixx, Neil, and John 5 are approaching their golden years, but the core experience of a Mötley Crüe show is still there.

3. Their catalog boasts a myriad of musical stylings and messages.

Mötley Crüe did not only defy conventional dressing, but they also did not pander to modish production sounds and lyricism. “Girls Girls Girls” is an autobiographical anthem that celebrates their promiscuous, women-obsessed ways, the Sixx-penned “Kickstart My Heart” was inspired by his near-fatal heroin overdose in the ‘80s and the sordid “Live Wire” blatantly painted vivid pictures of brutal action: “I’ll either break her face or take down her legs / Get my ways at will / Go for the throat, never let loose / Goin’ in for the kill.” However, not all of their songs were brutally notorious and heavily debaucherous. “Home Sweet Home” (1985) was a pleasant surprise to fans, giving them a glimpse into the more tender, personal and vulnerable side of Mötley Crüe. In fact, its universal message resonated with country star Carrie Underwood so much that she recorded her rendition of it in 2019.

2. They’re outlaws in every sense of the word.

Mötley Crüe’s notoriously known for living up to the “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll,” life, and it’s something they proudly embrace. The band doesn’t hold back from womanizing and throwing wild parties on and offstage, nor do they shy away from singing explicit love songs. While Mötley Crüe’s multi-decade career boasts chart and sales accolades, it’s also been plagued with numerous controversies, backlashes, and criticism. One of many was Sixx’s jail time in Japan in 1987 after he accidentally hit and injured a passenger onboard a bullet train while lashing out at Mars. Looking back, it’s safe to say that the life of this outlaw band truly epitomizes the adage: Expect the unexpected.”

1. Decades on, they continue to be an in-demand rock band across the world.

Mötley Crüe’s founding members may now be in their 60s, but they’re far from retired (with the exception of 72-year-old Mars). Following a career resurgence after their acclaimed 2019 Netflix biopic, The Dirt, Mötley Crüe launched a co-headlining The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard in 2022, which continued in 2023 as The World Tour. The global trek has landed them in packed arenas and stadiums in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Japan, Australia and more. Since Mars’ retirement in October 2022, John 5 has stepped in as guitarist, continuing Mötley Crüe’s unshakable legacy as one of the greatest bands in rock history.

