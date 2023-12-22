Mötley Crüe 2024 Tour: How To Buy Tickets To Upcoming Dates

Heavy metal legends Mötley Crüe are heading out on yet another highly anticipated tour. The Crüe will be playing in 6 different venues across the country, giving fans a relatively short window to see them live in action.

Mötley Crüe will also be playing a show on New Year’s Eve at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California on December 31st. After that the band will be taking a decent break from live performances, returning to the stage 5 months later in May at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Grammy-nominated band will be wrapping up their latest run of dates with a couple of festival appearances. They’ll be playing Welcome to Rockville 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida as well as Summerfest 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before ending their tour at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada in July.

Tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub's FanProtect program.

While Mötley Crüe may have come back from their first retirement from touring, there’s no telling how long the band will continue to perform live. If you’re a fan and interested in seeing the hair-metal legends tear up the stage in person, we suggest getting tickets soon.

We don’t know who the Crüe are bringing with them for their 2024 tour, but previous supporting acts like Alice Cooper and Papa Roach may mean the band is planning on bringing some huge openers with them.

If you're interested in going to a show, you can find official tickets directly through StubHub. Again, the band has already retired from touring, so seeing them live after the fact is almost like cheating the system. If you love Mötley Crüe, we strongly suggest you take advantage of this very unique opportunity and get your tickets now!

12/31 – Palm Springs, California – Acrisure Arena

05/03 – Atlantic City, New Jersey – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City

05/04 – Atlantic City, New Jersey – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City

05/09 – Daytona Beach, Florida – Welcome to Rockville 2024

06/21 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Summerfest 2024

07/11 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada – Scotiabank Saddledome

07/13 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada – Ottawa Bluesfest

FAQs

When do tickets for the Mötley Crüe 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Mötley Crüe’s 2024 shows are already on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Mötley Crüe 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Mötley Crüe directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Mötley Crüe 2024 Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Mötley Crüe 2024 tour as tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Mötley Crüe tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing depending on where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 12 tickets per transaction for anyone looking to see Mötley Crüe live. If you want to buy more than 12 tickets, you might be able to in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Mötley Crüe 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Mötley Crüe is having any meet-and-greets or backstage pass opportunities at this time.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates for Mötley Crüe and their 2024 run of shows, they might add shows for the second half of the year. Check back later to see if they have.

Is there an age restriction for the Mötley Crüe 2024 concert run?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Mötley Crüe Tour but check with the venue you plan on attending to be certain.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Mötley Crüe merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the

Mötley Crüe 2024 Tour?

Mötley Crüe hasn’t yet announced who they’re planning on bringing with them for their 2024 tour, but judging by their past tours where they were joined by Papa Roach, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, and more, fans should look forward to whoever the Crüe brings with them.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Mötley Crüe directly through StubHub.

