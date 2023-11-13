Barbra Streisand Shares Story About Turning Down Marlon Brando

With over six decades in the entertainment industry, Barbra Streisand seemed unstoppable as she dominated the music charts and Hollywood. In 1968, she landed the lead role in Funny Girl. Not only a hit at the box office, but the singer received an Academy Award for Best Actress. Throughout her prosperous career, Streisand would use her musical talents to sell over 150 million albums worldwide. While amazed by her accomplishments, the singer recently sat down with Howard Stern to talk about her life in the spotlight and the one famous actor she continuously turned down.

Meeting A Hollywood Icon

In 1964, Barbra Streisand released her fourth studio album, People, which centered around the hit Broadway show Funny Girl. The album did more than thrust her into the spotlight as it took over the charts and even knocked The Beatles from the number one spot. With such a feat, the 23-year-old found herself the talk of Hollywood, and with that came a great deal of attention from other celebrities.

One of those celebrities was none other than heartthrob Marlon Brando. Working on films like On the Waterfront and The Wild One, the actor seemed to be at the center of Hollywood and relished in his fame. While Barbra Streisand knew of the actor, the pair didn’t meet until she attended a civil rights benefit. Slated to sing with Brando, the actress recalled him being “the most gorgeous, the most brilliant, the most talented human being on earth”.

While Barbra Streisand’s thoughts on Marlon Brando were shared by countless women around the world, it appeared that the actor also had his eyes set on her. At the time, Streisand remembered wearing a backless gown to the event when she felt someone come behind her and kiss her back. Somewhat startled, the actress turned to see Brando staring at her. Always witty, she admitted to telling him, “You’re destroying my fantasy”.

Not one for being shy around the ladies, Marlon Brando didn’t mind her words, telling her, “You can’t have a back like that and not have it kissed”.

Barbra Streisand Cherished Their Friendship

Although the pair shared chemistry, it took another year before they found themselves together again at a London party. With no schedule to keep or performance to prepare for, Barbra Streisand shared a four-hour conversation with the actor. While learning a great deal about each other, the singer revealed Brando surprisingly turned to her, insisting, “I’d like to f**k you”.

Given the bluntness of Marlon Brando and the fact they were both married to other people, Barbra Streisand answered his request with, “That sounds awful.” Over the next few decades, the pair created a loving friendship with them even going on camping trips together.

Sadly, in 2004, Marlon Brando passed away at the age of 80. While missing the actor, Barbra Streisand noted how he continued to swoon over her. During one of their last shared phone calls, the actor shared one of his regrets with her. “We should have done more when we were younger, f**ked a lot, had children.”