5 Rock Songs From 1963 With Openings You Instantly Recognize

These five rock songs from 1963 have some of the most iconic intros in the genre’s history. You’ll know what these songs are the instant they start playing. Revisit these iconic rock hits and see how quickly you can jump into them.

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“She Loves You” — The Beatles

The Beatles’ “She Loves You” launches right into the action. The band leads with the iconic “yeah-yeah-yeah” chorus with a little help from a drum roll from Ringo Starr. Given that The Beatles were one of (if not the) most iconic bands of the 60s, their voices, all coming in like a wall of sound, are as memorable as it gets.

“Surfin’ U.S.A.” — The Beach Boys

The intro to the Beach Boys’ “Surfin’ U.S.A.” epitomized the band’s beachy sound. You know exactly what song you’re about to hear when this intro plays. This Chuck Berry-esque guitar riff was not only emblematic of 60s rock but also of this band’s innovative career. Few bands have summed themselves up in a single intro better than The Beach Boys did on “Surfin’ U.S.A.”.

“Louie Louie” — The Kingsmen

The stumbling guitar riff to The Kingsmen’s “Louie Louie” is one of the most iconic intros of the 1960s. The fuzzy guitar tone sets the pace for this raw, garage rock classic. It has a charming simplicity that made it a mainstay for plenty of subsequent rockers. It even paved the way for punk rock. This intro was endlessly influential and memorable.

“Wipe Out” — The Surfaris

No guitar intro has been as memorable as The Surfaris’ “Wipe Out”. This intro could only be this song. The iconic roll mimics a wave, marrying surf culture with rock music. This intro was so perfectly written that it became synonymous with the beach. Any similar guitar roll will instantly transport the listener to sunny shores.

“I Saw Her Standing There” — The Beatles

Because they were one of the most iconic bands of the 1960s, we have to circle back to The Beatles. Paul McCartney’s rousing count-off on “I Saw Her Standing There” instantly sticks in the listener’s mind. Any Beatles fan will be able to tell what song this is just seconds after it starts playing. This song feels like a live performance. It has that much energy about it. This song captures what Beatlemania would’ve felt like.

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