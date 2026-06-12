3 Hit Rock Songs That Had a Resurgence Years Later (Thanks To Pop Culture)

Sometimes when you experience a work of art in a new light, it can change. Sometimes a song you’ve heard 1,000 times can seem totally different when it’s connected with a television show or movie. And that’s just what we wanted to explore below.

Videos by American Songwriter

We wanted to dive into three songs that enjoyed a new life in the world after they were put into new mediums of entertainment. Indeed, these are three hit rock songs that had a resurgence years later thanks to pop culture.

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush from ‘Hounds Of Love’ (1985)

The Netflix television show Stranger Things has helped a number of songs achieve new heights years after their original release. But while tracks like “Master of Puppets” by Metallica and “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash enjoyed resurgences, none quite had the second apex like “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush. Featured in season 4, the 1985 song raced up the charts just a few years ago and hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen from ‘A Night At The Opera’ (1975)

While this song was a popular one in the 1970s after it was released, fans got reintroduced to the operatic Queen offering in the early 1990s when it was made a big part of the music comedy Wayne’s World. Actor and writer Mike Myers insisted that “Bohemian Rhapsody” be used in the scene where he and his friends lip sync to classic rock while driving through a Chicago suburb. And it worked. Originally, the song peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100 in 1976. But after Wayne’s World, it hit No. 2 in 1992. Party on!

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’ (1977)

The Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” has had many lives, many peaks. When it was released in 1977, the tune hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But even No. 1 songs get lost to time. Later, in 2018, a viral tweet had the song rise again. It hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart. But then, in 2020, thanks to a viral TikTok video by Nathan Apodaca, “Dreams” made it to No. 12 on the Hot 100 again. Remarkable stuff!

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