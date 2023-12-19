5 Romantic Christmas Songs for Cozy Evenings

Christmas is a time of family. Even more than that, it’s a time for kids. We all remember running down the stairs or into the living room to see neatly wrapped gifts under the tree waiting for us to tear away the paper in ecstatic glee.

As much as Christmas is a time for the family, it’s also a time for reflection and romance for adults. A moment during the year when work slows down and more focus is placed on relationships. That’s why, of course, several famed holiday songs put a little steam in the season.

1. “Santa Baby,” Eartha Kitt

In this alluring song, the wonderful singer and actress Eartha Kitt sings about “Santa Baby” and his knack for giving gifts. She wants a fur coat, a new car, and more—and she isn’t afraid to ask with a little sexiness in her voice.

2. “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” The Jackson 5

This song is cute because it’s sung from the point of view of kids. Nevertheless, it has to do with Mom giving Dad (dressed as Santa) a big smooch. While the kids weren’t supposed to see it, they did. Hey, we all need good examples of affection growing up!

Romance? Yes. Heartbreak? Also, yes. Last year, the singer gave his heart but it was returned to sender. So, this Christmas, he has his eyes on someone new, someone “special.” This heartbreak holiday song also shows that there is hope for more, if we keep pushing forward with love as our motivation. And sung by George Michael—it’s just a pop hit for the ages.

4. “Let It Snow,” Dean Martin

Beyond the gifts, the time off work, and the bright lights, the best part about Christmas is being cozy and cooped up with that special someone while the cold winds blow outside. Snow is falling, maybe there’s a fire burning in the fireplace (or your favorite yule log on Netflix) and you can just relax in the arms of your favorite person. That’s what the season is all about for many adults. Dean Martin delivers that message with his smooth dulcet tones.

5. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey

This is quite possibly the most romantic of all the holiday songs, partly because it’s sung by Mariah Carey and partly because of its message. It’s about wanting something for Christmas, but not toys or cars or fur coats. All Carey wants is you. What could be more romantic? There’s a reason this song has been one of the most popular Christmas songs since its release in 1994.

Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images