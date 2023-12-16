Elvis Presley Still Has the Best-Selling Christmas Album of All Time

During the week of December 16, 1957, Elvis Presley topped the Billboard 200 chart with his first holiday album. Elvis’ Christmas Album remained at the top of the Billboard 200 for four weeks, beginning December 16, 1957 and it has also remained the top-selling holiday album of all time.



At the time of its releas on October 15, 1957, Presley was mostly known for his hip swaying rock, but the Christmas album highlighted more of his musicality under the surface, from traditional holiday renditions like “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “Silent Night,” and one of two originals written for Presley, the Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller-penned “Santa Claus is Back in Town.”



Presley also shared his southern gospel and country roots with songs like “Take MyHand, Precious Lord” and “It Is No Secret (What God Can Do),” along with the more rock and roll “Santa Bring My Baby Back to Me.”



His rendition of “White Christmas,” made famous by Bing Crosby a few years earlier with the film of the same name, picked up attention from its writer Irving Berlin, who called Presley’s version a “profane parody” and even tried to get it banned from radion.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Blue Christmas”

In the middle of it all was one of Presley’s most iconic releases, “Blue Christmas.” Written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson, “Blue Christmas” was first recorded by Doye O’Dell in 1948 but it was Presley’s version that made it famous. Presley’s “Blue Christmas” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Christmas Singles chart and reached No. 24 on the Hot 100.



Recording the newer material on the album at the Radio Recorders studio in Hollywood, California, from September 5 through 7, Presley was backed by the Blue Moon Boys, guitarist Scotty Moore, bassist Bill Black, and drummer DJ Fontana, along with the his regular backing vocalists The Jordanaires.

[RELATED: Elvis Presley Once Revealed His Thoughts on KISS: “Keep it Simple, Stupid”]

Best Seller

Elvis’ Christmas Album sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and was also Presley’s first Diamond-selling record. It became the first Christmas album to spend four consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 and continues to sell nearly 70 decades later.



It remains the world’s best-selling Christmas album and one of the best-selling albums of all time.



Presley would record one more holiday album, Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas, in 1971, just six years before his death at 42.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images