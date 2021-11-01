In New Video, Mariah Carey Declares: It’s Time For Christmas!

In a video posted on Sunday (October 31), famed singer and “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey, made an important seasonal declaration, saying in so many words that it’s time for Christmas. She also smashed some pumpkins.

Carey posted on Instagram, saying, “It’s time.” She also teased in a flash a new announcement coming Friday (November 5). See if you can spot it.

Of course, Carey has a vested interest in the candy cane and Santa Claus holiday. Her song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (Make My Wish Come True Edition), is one of the most played and most popular holiday songs of all time.

Last year, the track set a new record on Spotify, breaking the mark held for the biggest single-day streams in the platform’s history with 17.223 million.

The singer posted on social media last year about the achievement, saying, “I know people think I’m making “coin” (lil’ secret: artists make very little from streams) but the real reason I’m sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people. THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!”