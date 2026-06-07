5 Songs From the 1990s That Instantly Transport You Back to a Simpler Time

Do you yearn for a simpler time, perhaps in the 1990s, when the songs were cool, and the internet was barely a thing? These five songs would be perfect for a nostalgia playlist curated for a transportative experience. I know I definitely love every song on this list, as any 90s kid would. Let’s take a look!

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“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O’Connor from ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’ (1990)

Leave it to Ireland’s famed protest singer Sinéad O’Connor to take a Prince original and not only nail her cover version, but give it a totally different vibe from the original. Prince sang his version from the perspective of a jilted lover, while O’Connor sang her version while thinking about her late mother, resulting in that iconic teardrop in the music video for “Nothing Compares 2 U”. Absolutely iconic.

“Vogue” by Madonna from ‘Breathless: Music From And Inspired By The Film Dick Tracy’ (1990)

Madonna showed off her love of vogue, house music, and disco all wrapped together in “Vogue” from 1990. It was a smash hit across the board, peaking at No. 1 on countless charts, including the Hot 100 and UK Singles charts.

“Stay (I Missed You)” by Lisa Loeb And Nine Stories from ‘Reality Bites (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ (1994)

Lisa Loeb deserves more love, darn it! “Stay (I Missed You)” was her only major hit, and what a lovely pop-rock offering it is. “Stay (I Missed You)” was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100, and I think she more than deserved it.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana from ‘Nevermind’ (1991)

Was this track the song of the decade back in the 90s? Many a grunge fan would agree. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was Nirvana’s pop offering during their short tenure as the biggest band in the world, and everyone jumped on the bandwagon. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 10 globally.

“Drinking In L.A.” by Bran Van 3000 from ‘Glee’ (1997)

How about a bit of a deep cut on our list of 1990s songs from a simpler time? This one-hit wonder should have gone all the way, as I’ve written about before. “Drinking In L.A.” was one of the most delectable trip-hop releases of the era. It was a noteworthy hit outside of the States, peaking at No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

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