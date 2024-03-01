NASCAR All-Star Race Headlining Performers Announced—and Fans Couldn’t Be More Underwhelmed

This week, NASCAR fans were in an uproar over the news that Walker Hayes would be performing at the Saturday pre-race concert for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Hayes has been getting blasted from all sides lately, and NASCAR fans are just the latest in a string of pseudo-feuds for the “Fancy Like” singer.

Now, NASCAR fans are a little confused after Warren Zeiders was announced as a headliner for the opening concert of the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mostly, there were a lot of “Who?” reactions to the news on social media. Additionally, Neal McCoy was also announced as a performer for that weekend, but the focus was mostly on Zeiders, with comments like, “Bob’s random name generator with another one.”

Another NASCAR fan wrote, “Oh no, I’ve officially reached the age where I started asking who is this guy! I’ve never heard of him.” Luckily, some people in the comments were urging them to “listen to some music,” and give Zeiders a chance. He’ll be going on tour with Jelly Roll either way, so it’s clear he has some street cred.

Zeiders has released popular singles like “Ride the Lightning” and “Pretty Little Poison,” and recently released his newest single “Sin So Sweet.” Still, NASCAR fans are a special bunch, and clearly not easy to satisfy.

Warren Zeiders Gets a “Who?” from NASCAR Fans, While Walker Hayes Gets Cyberbullied from All Sides

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” has clearly done well, being nominated for the Best Country Song GRAMMY Award and topping numerous country charts. However, NASCAR fans and others seem to be holding this song against him. One NASCAR fan commented on the concert announcement, “Oh this is bad…why? This is not the kind of guy Dega fans listen to…” while another wrote, “Sorry this dude isn’t country, I grew up on country music and he is not a country singer.”

The disdain continued, with the post receiving only 114 likes out of 26K views. One person wrote, “Ain’t no way yall all sat around, planned this, made it official then high fived and said ‘we got our guy!’ Horrible,” while many others begged Talladega to “read the room.”

As for Walker Hayes, he hasn’t been engaging much with the bashing, only enough to call out Zach Bryan in song once. Still, one can’t help but ask—does a singular cheesy track really warrant this much hate?

