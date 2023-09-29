Lizzo Petitions Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Filed Against Her by Former Employees, Calls Accusations “Ridiculous”

Grammy winner and body positivity advocate, Lizzo and her legal team are firing back at the lawsuit filed against her in August. Earlier this week, her attorney formally requested that the suit be dismissed. A statement from the singer’s legal team calls the accusations in the suit “ridiculous.”

Last month, three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer. Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Their accusations include brutal rehearsals, verbal abuse, and fat shaming.

Lizzo’s legal team filed a document denying “each and every allegation.” The document went on to petition the judge to dismiss the suit “in its entirety with prejudice,” according to Variety. The document states that “there was no injury, loss, or damage to Plaintiffs.” It adds that they aren’t legally entitled to damages. Additionally, the singer and her legal team have demanded a trial by jury if the judge doesn’t dismiss the suit.

A spokesperson for the Grammy Winner’s legal team spoke about the new document. “This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practiced what they’ve preached,” they said. “Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous and we look forward to proving so in a court of law.”

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Neama Rahmani spoke out about the recently-filed document. “Lizzo’s answer merely consists of boilerplate objections that have nothing to do with the case,” she stated. “That said, the key takeaway is that Lizzo is agreeing to our clients’ demand for a jury trial. We look forward to presenting our case in court and letting a panel of her peers decide who is telling the truth, Lizzo and her team who continue to shame the victims or the plaintiffs and so many others who have come forward sharing similar stories of abuse and harassment.”

This comes after fashion designer Asha Daniels filed another lawsuit against the singer. The suit also names her production company, her tour manager, and her wardrobe manager. The suit alleges, in part, that the wardrobe manager acted out “stereotypical impressions of Black women” and referred to performers as fat, useless, and dumb.

