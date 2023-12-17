5 Songs You Didn’t Know Wyatt Durrette Wrote for Zac Brown Band

You may not know Wyatt Durrette by name, but you’ve likely heard at least one of his songs over the past decade. After first becoming inspired by the talents of artists like Jimmy Buffett at a young age, the now-accomplished songwriter’s life changed trajectory after meeting Zac Brown while working in an Atlanta bar. Their chance meeting led to a lasting friendship and close creative bond, resulting in some of Zac Brown Band‘s most popular hits.

Over the years, he’s penned stellar tracks for other major artists, including Luke Combs‘ No. 1 hit “Beautiful Crazy.” Still, more than a decade on, some of his best work still lies within Zac Brown Band’s musical catalog. Let’s look at some of the most memorable tracks Wyatt Durrette has written for the band so far.

1. “Knee Deep” (feat. Jimmy Buffett)

This laid-back duet with the late Jimmy Buffett was included on Zac Brown Band’s third album You Get What You Give. Released as the record’s third single in May 2011, “Knee Deep” was penned by Durrette, Zac Brown, bandmate Coy Bowles and hit songwriter Jeffrey Steele specifically for Buffett’s voice.

2. “Toes”

Written by Durrette, Brown, Shawn Mullins, and bassist John Driskell Hopkins, “Toes” is a playful ode to the scenic beaches of Mexico. Sent to country radio in 2009, the cut from Zac Brown Band’s major label debut The Foundation went all the way to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

3. “Chicken Fried”

Known as Zac Brown Band’s breakthrough hit, “Chicken Fried” catapulted the band into stardom following its release in 2008. The co-write from Brown and Durrette became the group’s first No. 1., five years after it was first recorded.

4. “As She’s Walking Away” (feat. Alan Jackson)

Another impressive co-write from Durette and Brown, “As She’s Walking Away” served as the lead single from Zac Brown Band’s sophomore album You Get What You Give. The track became an instant hit, thanks in part to the added magic of country hitmaker Alan Jackson, and soared to No. 1 on country radio in both the U.S. and Canada in 2010.

5. “Colder Weather”

This reflective and mournful ballad was another stellar creation from the minds of Durrette, Bowles, Brown, and singer/songwriter Levi Lowrey. Sent to radio at the tail-end of 2010, “Colder Weather” became one of the biggest songs of the following year, spending multiple weeks at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart and entering the Top 30 of the all-genre Hot 100.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SESAC