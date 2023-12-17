Kathleen Hanna Plots 2024 ‘Rebel Girl’ Book Tour

Kathleen Hanna, one of the defining artists of punk rock’s feminist “riot grrrl” movement in the 1990s, will release her first memoir next year. Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk is set for release on May 14, 2024, via Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins.

The book will take readers through Hanna’s experience as a member of the influential punk band Bikini Kill, Le Tigre, and The Julie Ruin. From reflections on her tumultuous and formative early years to the battles she faced while paving her own path in a male-dominated genre, Hanna offers a raw and revealing look at the many chapters of her life so far.

This May, the acclaimed musician will make her way to 10 venues and bookstores across the U.S. in support of the project. Hanna’s book tour includes stops in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Portland before wrapping up in Philadelphia on May 29.

Fans who can’t attend the events in person can pay to access a livestream of her Seattle event set for May 22 in Seattle. A portion of proceeds raised from ticket sales will be donated to the nonprofit group Peace Sisters. Hanna serves as an ambassador for the organization, which helps educate and empower students in West Africa.

On December 11, Bikini Kill revealed details of an upcoming show to raise money for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The one-night-only benefit concert will be held on January 27 at the Capitol Theater in Olympia, Washington. You can find more information on the show, including ticketing options, by visiting Bikini Kill’s official website.

May 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Greenlight Bookstore @ Kings Theatre

May 15 – Washington, D.C. – Loyalty Bookstore @ Lincoln Theatre

May 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Joseph-Beth Booksellers @ Mason High School

May 18 – Chicago, IL – Women & Children First @ Hermann Hall

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Book Soup @ First Congregational Church

May 21 – San Francisco, CA – City Arts & Lectures @ The Sydney Goldstein Theater

May 22 – Seattle, WA – Seattle Arts & Lectures @ Town Hall Seattle

May 23 – Portland, OR – Powell’s Books @ Revolution Hall

May 28 – Boston, MA – Brookline Booksmith @ The Wilbur Theatre

May 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Uncle Bobbie’s @ WHYY Studio

Photo by Rachel Bright, Courtesy of Charm School Media