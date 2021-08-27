Zac Brown Band Heralds Seventh Studio Album ‘The Comeback’ LP with New Single “Slow Burn”

For more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has topped the charts, with six consecutive albums reaching the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. On August 27, the multi-Grammy Award-winning supergroup announced their seventh studio album, The Comeback, available October 15 via Warner Music Nashville/Home Grown Music.

Emerging from a polarizing era, the band released their lead single, “Same Boat” on June 11. The unifying track is a gentle reminder that we can peacefully agree to disagree. Setting the tone for the rest of the 15-track collection, the single is climbing toward the top of country charts with over 30 million streams to date.

“The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community,” Brown shares in a press statement. “This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human. We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around.”

Zac Brown Band | The Comeback | Photo by Danny Clinch

Heralding the album, the band shares another preview of the forthcoming project, their emotive new single, “Slow Burn”. The nostalgic track, written by Brown, Simonetti, and Ben Hayslip, conjures up with palpable emotion of revisiting places that bring back memories of first love.

“‘Slow Burn’ is definitely about that first, young love,” Brown explains. “There are very specific memories that are tied to being in love for the first time. ‘Slow Burn’ captures the feeling of going back to places where the details of all those experiences that helped shape you come rushing back.”



The Comeback follows The Owl (2019), which debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 Chart. “Slow Burn” joins a collection of strong introductory singles, including “Stubborn Pride”—a searing soul-funk collaboration with breakthrough guitar phenom, Marcus King. Co-written with Simonetti, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, and Jonathan Singleton, “Paradise Lost On Me” welcomes the familiar sounds of island-infused country music. “Old Love Song,” another Simonetti-Singleton co-write, also credits Luke Combs. The swinging single is a ZBB take on traditional country influences.

Zac Brown Band is currently out on the road for The Comeback Tour, which kicked off earlier this month and runs through October. Purchase tickets on their website, and pre-order The Comeback, here.

THE COMEBACK TRACKLISTING