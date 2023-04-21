Prince was an undeniable star. A born performer, the singer pushed envelopes with his outrageous style and shook up the norm with his inventive sound. Few artists commanded, or even command today, a stage as Prince did. He brought a presence that was full of power and charisma, asserting his position as one of pop’s greatest showmen.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here are 5 spellbinding live moments in honor of Prince who passed away on this day (April 21) in 2016.

1. “Baby I’m A Star” (Live 1984)

Prince knew how to move a crowd with his catalog full of dance-ready his. The below 1984 performance of “Baby I’m A Star” is the perfect example of the power he held over an audience. In the video, Prince makes a sound, spectators mimic that sound en masse. He makes a motion for the crowd to sing, they belt out every word.

His energy seems bottomless throughout the display, something he infuses into the audience who groove along with artist. The song only builds from there, becoming a erratic flurry of drums and horns with Prince steadily grooving along.

2. “Kiss” (Live At Paisley Park, 1999)

Live At Paisley Park, Prince’s 1999 performance of his classic “Kiss” features the star thumping out a groovy bass line, kicking off the song with a touch of funk. He tosses his bass casually to the side and grabs the mic. Fitted in bright blue spandex, the singer is a sight as he gives the tune his all against an enamored crowd.

By the end of the song, he points the mic toward the audience and they all but finish the song, bellowing out every word as it came to a close.

3. “Nothing Compares 2 U” (Live At Paisley Park, 1999)

Another performance live at Paisley Park finds Prince laying himself bare with an emotionally charged display of his gripping “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The performance doesn’t come with the theatrics of the previous two, but it is no less captivating.

Seated at the piano, the camera zooms in on the star, and a double take is needed. Is Prince sweating glitter one may ask? Probably. The entire performance is a goosebump-inducing display as Prince, with the help of singer Rosie Gaines, brings down the house.

4. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (Tribute to George Harrison)

While merely a participant in honoring the late Beatle George Harrison at the 2004 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Prince stole the show without ever singing a word. Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood, and Harrison’s son, Dhani, all took part in the tribute performing the Harrison-penned tune “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” However, when the time came for Prince’s guitar solo, everyone seemed to disappear.

Three minutes into the performance, Prince steps out from the shadowy side stage and into the spotlight where he sends the song into another dimension. For more than two minutes, he turns his guitar part into a spellbinding demonstration.

5. “Let’s Go Crazy” (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2004)

Prince continued to turn the 2004 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony into an all-out dance party. In the video below, he takes to the stage for a performance of his get-on-your-feet classic “Let’s Go Crazy.” Prince is a powerhouse in the spotlight, playing the guitar, dancing, getting the crowd involved, and never once missing a beat.

