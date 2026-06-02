From Learning Guitar With Dad to Selling Out Arenas: Megan Moroney’s Emotional Full-Circle Moment

Over the weekend, Megan Moroney kicked off her Cloud 9 tour in support of her newest album. Coming packed with songs like “Beautiful Things,” the album also featured collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves. Released back in February, the album surged to No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and the US Top Country Albums charts. And there to celebrate the major milestone with her tour was Moroney’s father, who struggled not to cry.

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When Moroney was a junior in high school, tragedy struck after she suffered a knee injury due to cheerleading. Confined to a wheelchair while she recovered, her father had an idea to keep her spirits up. He taught her how to play the guitar. Even her brother jumped in to help. With the entire family focused on music, Moroney watched her life shift from cheerleading to the spotlight.

Having crossed numerous milestones in her career, Moroney posted a video on her Instagram, showing just how spectacular the concert was. And for any fan on the fence about snagging a ticket to her show – the video proved that a Moroney concert is unlike any other. But again, it was after the concert that the singer saw the impact she had on her father.

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Megan Moroney Goes International With Cloud 9 Tour

While not a single dry eye in the entire group, fans were also emotional, writing, “Stop. Your dad is so proud. We’re all so proud. I can’t handle it.” Another person added, “Your dad crying at the end is how we all feel. Just overjoyed and so proud of you.”

Climbing over 67,000 likes, fans couldn’t get enough of the special moment. But that was just the beginning. Aside from performing in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Chicago, Moroney also prepared to go international with shows in Canada, Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, England, and Scotland.

For now, the Cloud 9 tour is scheduled to conclude before the holidays on Oct. 1 at the SSE Arena in Belfast. While Moroney already added additional concerts due to overwhelming demand, the singer seems to be soaking in the milestone run with those who matter most.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)