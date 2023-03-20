Beloved country showman Kenny Rogers ruled the charts with his brand of easy-listening country-pop, but he also dominated the stage with his superstar presence and seemingly effortless skill. In the stage lights, he was a force, gripping the masses as his trademark husky tone crooned out hit after hit.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Here are 5 stunning live moments in honor of Kenny Rogers who passed away on March 20, 2020.

1. Medley with The First Edition (Live on the Johnny Cash Show)

Kenny Rogers’ early career was spent with the pop-rock group The First Edition. The below video sees the group perform a medley of their hits, “Ruby Don’t Take Your Love To Town,” “But You Know I Love You,” and “Reuben James” live on The Johnny Cash Show. Rogers’ dreamy baritone carries the medley throughout.

2. “Coward Of The County” (Live)

Looking at home on stage, Rogers gives an effortless performance of “Coward Of The County.” Awash in spotlights, he shines just like his crystalline words that pop against the galloping composition.

3. “The Gambler” (Live)

In his immaculate three-piece suit, Rogers delivers a heavenly performance of his biggest hit, “The Gambler.” When played live, the singer gives the song brilliant theatrics and adds conviction to each word. The song already enraptures the crowd, but it’s his showmanship that gets the audience up and clapping.

4. “We’ve Got Tonight” (Live with Sheena Easton)

During his First Fifty Years show in 2010, Rogers brings out 1980s popstar Sheena Easton for a performance of their 1983 chart-topping hit, “We’ve Got Tonight.” As if no time has passed, the pair deliver an exhilarating show set to a live orchestra.

5. Medley with Dolly Parton (Live at the Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert, October 25, 2017)

At Kenny Rogers’ farewell concert in 2017, Rogers and Dolly Parton deliver a tear-jerking medley of their career-spanning duets together. Moisture springs to the eyes as they warble out “You Can’t Make Old Friends.” Dolly then serenades the singer with an emotional display of her classic “I Will Always Love You” before the duo goes into their smash hit, “Islands in the Stream.”

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images