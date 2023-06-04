Kenny Rogers’ Wife, Wanda, Curates First Posthumous Album ‘Life Is Like A Song’

Kenny Rogers’ wife, Wanda Rogers, is honoring her late husband with the release of his first posthumous album, Life Is Like A Song. The new offering, executive produced by Wanda, features never-before-heard recordings, original material, and covers, including Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight” and Lionel Richie’s “Goodbye,” and a duet with Dolly Parton, “Tell Me That You Love Me.”

The duo, known for their hit song “Islands In the Stream” in 1983, came together again in the mid-2000s to record “Tell Me That You Love Me.” Produced by Tony Brown, the song was included on a compilation album released in 2009. However, the remixed version has never been released, until now.

Life Is Like A Song also features the song “Love Is A Drug,” co-written by Kim Carnes, “I Wish It Would Rain,” by The Temptations, “Catchin’ Grasshoppers,” an ode to Rogers sons, Justin and Jordan, “Straight Into Love,” a duet with Jamie O’Neal, “Goodbye,” written by Lionel Richie, and “Wonderful Tonight,” by Eric Clapton to name a few.

“When listening to these recordings, it’s a beautiful reminder that everyone has experiences that these songs describe,” said Wanda in a statement. “Kenny had a gift of expressing so many people’s feelings through his music and his voice. He reached millions, but because he was so humble, he didn’t realize the impact he truly had.”

According to the press release, the digital deluxe edition of the album will include two bonus tracks: a rendition of Etta James’ “At Last,” and an original song, “Say Hello to Heaven,” wirtten by Buddy Hyatt. Life Is Like A Song marks Kenny Rogers’ first non-Christmas studio album in a decade.

“To be able to share these tracks with his fans is so exciting, Wanda added. “It’s what Kenny would want. He would be so proud of this album. He has gone on to better things, but he will always be with us, through our memories and his music.”

Kenny died from natural causes on March 20, 2020, at his home in Georgia, at the age of 81.

Kenny Rogers photo by David Redfern/Redferns