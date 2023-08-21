5 Deep Cuts from Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers has some of the biggest country hits of all time. You don’t reach legend status without having a few timeless tracks under your belt. Mixed in with the hits though are lesser-known songs that, if given the same attention, would likely be similarly lauded. Find five of them, below.

1. “Laura (What’s He Got That I Ain’t Got)”

Rogers confronts a cheating lover in “Laura (What’s He Get That I Ain’t Got).” Mirroring the lyrics, Rogers lulls the listener in with a false sense of security before jumping into an accusatory chorus. It’s a mellow, slow-tempo track but packs a punch with its emotional center.

Tell me what he’s got that I can’t give you

Must be something I was born without

You took an awful chance to be with another man

So tell me what he’s got that I ain’t got

2. “Tomb Of The Unknown Love”

On the opposite end of the sonic spectrum, “Tomb Of The Unknown Love,” is bright and pop-influenced. A true storytelling country song, Rogers tells the tale of the titular tomb. Here lies a young man struck down in his prime / By the awesome burning power of love, he sings in the chorus.



Here lies a young man struck down in his prime

By the awesome burning power of love

He couldn’t stand this true love cheating

So he shot the girl down

They hung him from that tree up (right) above

I know that local folks say it’s the wind

But I know it’s crying

From the tomb of the unknown love

3. “When You Put Your Heart in It”

“When You Put Your Heart in It” is a schmaltzy adult-contemporary track of the highest caliber. The second that reverb-filled keyboard comes in, you know you’re in for a treat. Rogers holds a lot of hope in his voice as he sings about a lasting relationship fueled by the power of love.

When you put your heart in it

It can take you anywhere

Who’s to say that we can’t make it

It’s the same dream that we share

When you put your heart in it

It can take you anywhere.

4. “Tell It All Brother”

Rogers opens “Tell It All Brother” with a chant-like refrain. It’s more shadowy than what one would expect from Rogers, but when his syrupy vocals come in, the listener is reminded why Rogers is a once-in-a-generation talent.

How much you’re holding back on me

When you say you’re giving all?

And in the dungeons of your mind

Who you got chained to the wall?

Tell it all brother, before we fall

5. “Let It Be Me”

Rogers joins forces with Dottie West for “Let It Be Me.” The pair’s voices meld into one another with expert precision. Rogers is no stranger to a duet and he flexes his chops in that arena on this 1999 track.

Don’t take this heaven from one

If you must cling to someone

Now and forever

Let it be me

Each time we meet love

I find complete love

Without your sweet love

What would life be?

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns