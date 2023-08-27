5 Things to Know About Paramore’s Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams has been one of the most enticing frontwomen of the last decade. Paramore’s catalog features some of the most beloved “emo” tracks of all time and Williams’ vocals are a strong contributing factor. Learn five facts you may not know about the Paramore frontwoman below.

1. She has a four-octave range

This will come as no surprise to anyone who has ever seen Paramore live: Hayley Williams has a four-octave range. Williams puts many other rock singers to shame with her vocal chops. Specifically, Williams’ vocals range from B2 to C7. For all you non-musical aficionados out there, just know that few other vocalists can boast that range.

2. She loves SZA

Williams has made her love for SZA known on multiple occasions. Recently, Williams told the Black People Love Paramore podcast that she wanted to collaborate with the “Snooze” singer. She was asked who she would most like to collaborate with on the podcast. “It’s been SZA for a long time,” she said, “because I love her voice.” Read more about Williams’ potential collaboration with SZA, below.

3. Her hair color is very important to her

Williams has her own hair color line, Good Dye Young. “It was important to give people the option of just trying it out, having a good time, and changing up their look more often,” Williams once said of her decision to start the hair color line.

4. She’s a mental health advocate

Since the onset of Paramore’s career, Williams and her bandmates have been involved with the non-profit To Write Love on Her Arms. The charity hopes to provide a sense of hope for those struggling with depression or anxiety.

5. She has two solo albums

When Paramore went on hiatus in 2017, Williams decided to embark on a solo career. During that time, she shared two solo albums, Petals for Armor and Flowers for Vases / Descansos. Check out one of her solo songs, below.

