Paramore’s Hayley Williams Wants to Collaborate with SZA

While a guest on the Black People Love Paramore podcast hosted by basketball player Sequoia Holmes, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams stated that she texts SZA “weekly” about a potential collaboration. The conversation came up when Holmes asked Williams which black musician she is most interested in collaborating with next.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s been SZA for a long time, because I love her voice. But also — ah man, there’s too many, to be honest with you,” Williams said. “I was saying recently to someone, because we grew up in the scene we grew up in, I rarely get asked to do features for things that I feel like really get down to my core.”

RELATED: Paramore Cancels All Upcoming Dates for This Is Why Tour

Williams added that she is always on the lookout for new potential artists to collab with. “So I’m still keeping my eye out for whether that be new artists, or maybe it’s older, established artists — but probably people who do groovier shit; something that I can sink down into a little bit, instead of having to just be, I guess, the ‘Misery Business’ version of myself,” Williams stated.

Williams continued to discuss her fondness for SZA. “SZA has, for about six years now, been the one. I’m sending the text weekly at this point. I think ‘Garden’ is my favorite song by SZA,” added Williams. “But also, all of her records, they’re records you can put on and [have] no skips for me.”

After embarking on their 2023 North American tour, Williams had to cancel Paramore’s remaining concert dates due to a serious lung infection. “Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health. My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up, Williams wrote on her Instagram Story. “It got a little scary tonight.”

SZA embarked on her lengthy SOS Tour beginning February 21 in Columbus, Ohio, before starting the tour’s European leg on June 1 in Amsterdam. The tour will be making its way back to North America on September 20 with a show at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage