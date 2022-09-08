A Sixth Paramore Album Could Be Upon Us Very Soon

It has been five years since the pop-punk trio, Paramore, released their 2017 album, After Laughter.

With their return to the stage next month—the band’s first live performance in four years—hints on social media, and a January statement about material in the works, all signs point to new music from Paramore very soon.

Recent online activity (Sept. 7) has come under the eagle eyes of followers, leading fans to anticipate an announcement. On Instagram, each of the band’s members has updated their individual profile pictures.

All appearing to be cut from the same group shot, the images see Paramore—lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro—with their faces squished against a condensation-covered glass barrier.

all three members of paramore have changed their profile pictures, and posts on the band account (besides the new tour info) have been archived. pic.twitter.com/Mn39wT1F6a — 🏁 (@concertleaks) September 7, 2022

Posts have also been wiped from the trio’s shared Instagram, apart from two pictures with forthcoming tour information.

Earlier this year, Williams told Rolling Stone via email “We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us.

“Thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing,” the “Ain’t It Fun” singer explained. “I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit,” Williams continued, hinting at a new record with some left turns and right hooks, but doesn’t stray too far from the band’s signature sound. “It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters. It keeps you curious. We got to feel that feeling early on this time.”

Of the project, Williams added, “We’re still in the thick of it but some things have remained consistent from the start. 1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac should go as Animal as he wants with drum takes.”

Paramore Fall 2022 Dates

October 2, 2022 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 9, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

October 11, 2022 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

October 14, 2022 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater*

October 16, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

Paramore (Photo: Lindsey Byrnes)