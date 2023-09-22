5 Things to Know about Paul McCartney

From his early days with the Beatles to a stellar solo career that has spanned decades, Sir Paul McCartney has secured his place as a music giant. The legendary musician is a touchstone of popular culture, but there’s more to McCartney than meets the eye—and the ear.

Beyond the iconic hits and the headline-grabbing moments, McCartney’s journey reveals a multifaceted artist who has deftly navigated the changing tides of the music industry while continuing to redefine his artistry.

It is with that in mind that we’re setting aside the familiar narratives and diving into the lesser-known aspects of McCartney’s life that illustrate his immeasurable influence and timeless appeal. Here are five things worth knowing about the most successful songwriter in music history.

1. He Is a Self-Taught Musician

While McCartney is celebrated for his musical brilliance, he is largely self-taught. The man behind some of the most iconic tunes in music history never learned to read sheet music. McCartney’s approach to music is intuitive; he’s often noted that he “sees” music as shapes and patterns rather than in traditional notations. It’s this unique perspective that has likely contributed to his innovative approach to songwriting.

2. He Is an Advocate for Animal Rights

The “Maybe I’m Amazed” singer has long been a fervent advocate for animal rights. Following his late wife Linda’s vegetarian lifestyle, McCartney himself turned vegetarian in the 1970s and has used his global platform to raise awareness about animal cruelty. McCartney even owns a line of vegetarian food products under the Linda McCartney Foods brand, which he launched to make meat-free eating more accessible.

3. He Enjoys a Good Pseudonym as Much as the Next Guy

McCartney has a penchant for aliases that most casual fans might not know about. When checking into hotels or trying to escape the public eye, he’s been known to use pseudonyms like “Paul Ramon.” He even went as far as to credit himself as “Bernard Webb” for the Peter and Gordon hit “Woman,” just to see if the song could succeed without the Beatles name attached to it. It reached No. 14 on the Billboard charts, further proving McCartney’s golden touch.

4. The Tale of the Left-Handed Bass

McCartney’s distinct sound isn’t solely a product of his songwriting genius; it’s also partly due to his left-handed bass playing. McCartney, who is naturally left-handed, initially struggled with the right-handed guitars he first picked up. His solution? He restrung a right-handed Hofner violin bass and played it upside-down. This gave his playing a unique sonic fingerprint that would become part of the Beatles’ signature sound.

5. A Poet Beyond Lyrics

Fans of all ages are familiar with McCartney’s lyrical prowess, but few know that he’s also a published poet. In 2001, McCartney released a collection of poetry and lyrics called Blackbird Singing, which showcased not only his songwriting but also his stand-alone poems. Some of these poems dealt with personal matters, including the loss of his first wife, Linda, to breast cancer. The book gave fans a unique window into McCartney’s emotional landscape and his way with words, even outside the realm of music.

Paul McCartney’s journey is as complex as it is fascinating, blending unparalleled musical achievement with social advocacy, entrepreneurial ventures, and non-stop artistic reinvention. While the limelight often (and deservedly) falls on his monumental musical contributions, it’s these lesser-known aspects that paint a fuller portrait of a living legend whose impact reaches society as much as it does the stage and studio.

Photo: MJ Kim / MPL Communications Ltd / Courtesy of Nasty Little Man