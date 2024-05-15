Who Won ‘The Voice’ Instant Save?

The Voice is less than one week away from crowning a new champion. The stakes were higher than ever during Tuesday’s (May 13) Live Results episode, as each member of the Top 9 waited to hear their name called. Viewers voted their favorite singers in after Monday’s (May 12) live performances. The top four vote-getters automatically advanced to the top 5. All was not necessarily lost for the bottom four, however. See who America chose to save and send straight to next week’s two-part finale.

Which Contestant Did Viewers Save Tonight on ‘The Voice?’

After all the votes were revealed, Karen Waldrup, Nathan Chester, Josh Sanders and Asher HaVon had advanced to the top 4. Unfortunately, that put Tae Lewis right back where he was last week — in the bottom. This time, the North Carolina shoe stylist had to go through Serenity Arce, Madison Curbelo, Bryan Olesen and Maddi Jane for a shot at the title.

Some viewers were not happy to see Lewis fighting for his spot for the second week in a row. “Tae is insanely good! yet here we are again…” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Unfortunately, Lewis couldn’t pull off a second miracle. After a season on top, Bryan Olesen found himself fighting from the bottom for the first time. The former Christian rock guitarist, 50, pushed through with a spectacular rendition of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida,” and viewers opted to save him over his four competitors.

The instant save for me just shifted to Bryan Olesen. His cover of "Viva la Vida" was absolutely a thing of beauty. Him connecting to the audience was kinda special.#TheVoice — Donald Blondell (@OKCStormWatcher) May 15, 2024

Reba Is Excited to Reunite With Gwen Stefani Next Season

Season 26 of The Voice will bring some major coaching changes. Reba McEntire is the only season 25 coach slated to return in the fall. Gwen Stefani is back this year after sitting out season 25. The former No Doubt frontwoman made her Voice debut back in 2014.

Speaking to ExtraTV, the “Fancy” singer revealed she is thrilled to see some “girl power” return to the coaching panel. Reba is season 25’s only female coach, competing against Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, and John Legend.

“It was kind of like a boys’ club… I had to get in there and wrestle with ’em,” the sitcom star joked of season 25. She then broke out into a wide grin as she admitted, “But yeah, I’m glad to get Gwen back. I just love her.”

Asked if she would ever consider a musical collaboration with the “Hollaback Girl” singer, Reba replied, “We’re going to work on it. I’d love to sing with Gwen.”