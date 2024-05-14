CMA Fest Announces More Artists Added to Star-Studded Lineup

CMA Fest has announced an expanded lineup for its concert event next month, sharing the news of more great country artists joining the festival, which will take place on multiple stages in downtown Nashville from June 6 to 9.

Videos by American Songwriter

The nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium will be opened by Terri Clark, Craig Morgan, Josh Turner, and Gretchen Wilson, as well as Old Dominion. Inside the stadium, fans can catch performances by Jackson Dean, Shaboozey, and Brittney Spencer. On the Platform stage, Tanner Adell, Chapel Hart, Dasha, Wyatt Flores, Dylan Gossett, Dylan Marlowe, Puddin (K. Michelle), and Zach Top will perform during the festival. Additionally, Reyna Roberts will sing the national anthem at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 6.

CMA Fest takes place across multiple stages around downtown Nashville, where artists will perform throughout the day. Sophia Scott will also perform the national anthem at the Chevy Riverfront Stage, while the Tennessee State University marching band will welcome fans to the country music showcase on the morning of June 6.

Other performers at the Riverfront Stage include Julia Cole, Allie Colleen, Shelby Darrall, Exile, Chris Housman, Willie Jones, Tiera Kennedy, Love and Theft, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Schuster, Sister Hazel, The Chattahoochies, and Louie TheSinger. The Hard Rock Stage will feature performances by Denitia, Sonia Leigh, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Gina Venier, and Julie Williams.

[RELATED: CMA Fest 2024: How To Get Cheap Tickets & More]

CMA Fest will feature more than 300 acts this year as the longest-running country music festival in the world. The full lineup also includes Ashley McBryde, Boomtown Saints, Dolly Parton, Craig Morgan, Chrissy Metz, Drew Green, Fancy Hagood, Jacquie Roar, Jake Owen, and Jordan Davis on Thursday, among others.

On Friday, the lineup includes Alana Springsteen, Breland, Charles Kelley, Cody Johnson, HunterGirl, Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, and Midland, among many more.

Saturday features 49 Winchester, Chris Young, Ingrid Andress, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Maddie & Tae, Riley Green, Tanner Adell, and Thomas Rhett, in part.

Finally, Sunday includes Bailey Zimmerman, Brian Kelley, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Hardy, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, and Tigirlily Gold, among others. For the complete lineup categorized by each day, check out the CMA Fest website.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage