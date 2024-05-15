‘The Voice’ Top 5: Who Was Eliminated? Biggest Snubs and Fan Reactions

Tuesday (May 13) was the moment of truth for The Voice top 9. The contestants had to impress viewers across the nation with their hometown performances Monday (May 13.) When all was said and done, nearly half of the remaining contestants had to say goodbye to their shot at $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. Find out which five artists will battle it out for the title during next week’s two-part finale.

Who Made ‘The Voice’ Top 5?

Fans voted for the top four finalists, with the remaining five competing against one another for the Instant Save. Here’s who made the top 5 on season 25 of ‘The Voice:

Karen Waldrup

Nathan Chester

Josh Sanders

Asher HaVon

Bryan Olesen

THANK GOD, KAREN IS A FINALIST AND SHE WAS THE FIRST ONE CALLED YAY!!! CONGRATULATIONS @karenwaldrup, YOU ARE MY FAVORITE!! 🥳😍 #TheVoice — Lexie (Daisy's Version) 🌼 (@lexiesdaisy) May 15, 2024

Chester, Waldrup, Sanders and HaVon could breathe easily, as each garnered enough votes to bypass the Instant Save and advance automatically to the May 20-21 finale. This time, however, longtime fan favorite Bryan Olesen wasn’t so lucky. The 50-year-old Nebraska native found himself in the bottom 5, staring down elimination for the first time all season. There was still a path to finale night, but it wouldn’t be easy. Olesen first had to outperform Serenity Arce, Madison Curbelo, Tae Lewis and Madi Jane.

The former Christian rock guitarist won enough fans over with his rendition of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” to secure his spot on finale night.

Bryan Oleson sounding so distinct on this melody, caressing the notes. He knows where to push and where to pull back. Beautiful dynamic work, engaging the crowd into the Big notes. Such a feel-good performance.#TheVoice #VoiceResults — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) May 15, 2024

Not everyone was happy with the finale lineup, however. “Wow…. They really got rid of maddi Jane….” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “No shade to Bryan but MADDI IS EXCEPTIONAL”

bryan was good but, over Maddi Jane and Madison??? 🤔 #TheVoice — AJs Burner (@AJGreenThaGoat) May 15, 2024

Huntley Makes His Season 25 Picks

Next Tuesday (May 21), one of the remaining five artists will join an elite club of winners that includes last season’s champion, Huntley. It’s been a busy post-victory season for the Virginia blues-rocker, 34. However, he has still made time to keep up with the latest season of the show that changed his life.

“I have my favorites, but I also know these people personally,” Huntley recently told American Songwriter prior to the top 9 elimination. With a laugh, he then added, “I don’t have no favorites.”

It took a little more pressing, but the father of two admitted that Asher HaVon, of Team Reba, has the hometown advantage. “Asher’s from the DMV [District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia], so I gotta show my boy some love,” he said. Huntley also praised now-eliminated contestants Maddi Jane and Zoe Levert, calling them his “top 3” along with Asher.

