5 Underrated Ed Sheeran Songs

Ed Sheeran is a songwriter that has no parallel in today’s music scene. His lyricism is complex and deeply affecting while his musicality ranges from hip-hop-inspired beats to Dylan-esque guitar riffs. His six studio albums have delivered countless hits all written with his unique point of view and singular pen.

While his catalog is beloved, he isn’t without the odd release that has fallen under the radar. We’re here to uncover those underrated Sheeran tracks for your listening pleasure. Check out the five lesser-known gems below.

1. “Sunburn”

“Sunburn” appears on the deluxe edition of Sheeran’s debut album. It’s such a stunning ballad it’s a wonder it didn’t make it onto the original track list of “Plus.” “Sunburn” closes out the deluxe edition of the record, ending things with more of a whisper than a bang.

Though Sheeran can do the big, flashy production thing when he wants, it’s songs like “Sunburn” that remind us he could shine with nothing more than a guitar and his powerful pen.

2. “Wake Me Up”

“Wake Me Up” proves why Sheeran became such a phenomenon right from the beginning of his career. Few love songs are as detailed and personal as this one. Sheeran has never shied away from being specific in his songwriting. Though it might narrow down the relatability of the songs, those who don’t know the experiences he is talking about firsthand will want to.

“Wake Me Up” is four minutes of fantasy-building lyricism overtop a simple piano line.

3. “Shirtsleeves”

Sheeran makes use of an oft-used sample in “Shirtsleeves.” James Brown’s “Funky Drummer” has been used countless times in other songs since its release in 1986. The hard-hitting drum line is somehow made a soothing one when it’s paired with Sheeran’s breezy melody in this track.

In the lyrics, he crafts an iron-clad metaphor between his partner’s tears and the sea. “Shirtsleeves” is a stunning piece of evidence of Sheeran’s singular lyricism and production skills.

4. “Autumn Leaves”

Sheeran has no shortage of gentle ballads. They’re what he made his name on at the beginning of his career. He had people swooning at the sight of his ginger hair and half-size guitar when he would play such tracks. This song from Sheeran’s debut is one of his best in that vein–though you wouldn’t know it by looking at streaming stats.

Not to say that “Autumn Leaves” is an unknown track from the singer/songwriter, but it could definitely use some more love. From start to finish, Sheeran sways through this song, singing wistfully about a lost loved one in a dialect all his own.

5. “Penguins”

Sheeran finds love in unsuspecting places and revels in humanity on “Penguins.” This ain’t the type of place to start a future, but, darlin’, I don’t care…Oh, she said we are penguins on the ice / We’re not meant to fly, but God knows we can try, Sheeran sings in this song.

Sheeran has a knack for making the most mundane things sound extraordinary. He frames human limitations as something to find comforting and love as a perfectly imperfect thing in this track. It’ll melt your worries on both topics away in less than five minutes.

(Photo Credit: Dan Martensen / Courtesy Atlantic Records)