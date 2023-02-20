The Top 10 Ed Sheeran Songs

Recently, American Songwriter shared a list of Ed Sheeran’s favorite songs from other artists to listen to, which includes tracks from the likes of Derek and the Dominos, Eminem, and Stevie Wonder. Now, though, we’re set to share what we believe to be his 10 best songs.

Today, the 31-year-old British-born songwriter has written and released some of the most streamed songs of all time. From “Shape of You” to “Thinking Out Loud” to “Perfect,” Sheeran boasts several songs that have even been certified diamond—indeed, that means they’re more popular than platinum-certified tracks. To have one is an accomplishment, to have multiple is a dream.

With that in mind, we wanted to explore some of those songs and see which of Sheeran’s many songs are among his Top 10. For the artist, who has released four solo albums, as well as a few collaborative albums, there are lots to choose from. But here are the undisputed top 10 tracks from the red-haired musician.

1. “Thinking Out Loud”

Released in 2014 on Sheeran’s second studio album, x, the track was written by Sheeran with Amy Wadge and Julian Williams and it was produced by longtime collaborator Jake Gosling. “Thinking Out Loud,” which was the third single from the LP, spent 19 weeks on the U.K. top 40 charts before hitting No. 1 in November 2014.

2. “Perfect”

For Sheeran’s third album, ÷, in 2017, the track peaked at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart and U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It was the fourth single from the album and earned a resurgence later that year in the U.K. around Christmas. It’s a romantic song, an ode to the singer’s object of affection.

3. “Photograph”

From Sheeran’s x album in 2014, “Photograph” went through several versions with several different collaborators. Driven by acoustic guitar, the song also features piano and electronic drums. The song describes a long-distance relationship, which was inspired by Sheeran’s own experience of often being away from his then-girlfriend on tour.

4. “Supermarket Flowers”

From Sheeran’s third album, ÷, in 2017, “Supermarket Flowers” was the final song on the LP. It hit No. 8 on the U.K. Singles Chart.

5. “Shape of You”

If Sheeran needed a song to cement his iconic status, this was the track. Released in 2017 for his third album, ÷, “Shape of You” includes writing credits from the members of TLC, due to its interpolation of the trio’s hit, “No Scrubs.” The song peaked at No. 1 in 34 countries. It stayed at the top spot for 14 non-consecutive weeks in the U.K. and 12 in the U.S. In 2018, the song became the first to earn two billion streams on Spotify. It now boasts more than 3 billion.

6. “Bad Habits”

Released in 2021, “Bad Habits” was the lead single from his album, =. It was Sheeran’s first solo release in over four years. The track peaked at No. 1 in 28 countries. Originally, Sheeran had planned to release a slower, acoustic track from the album but dashed those thoughts due to the global trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. So, he released “Bad Habits” instead.

7. “The A Team”

The song that started it all. “The A Team” was the debut solo single from Sheeran, released in 2011. It was the lead single from his debut LP, +, and it’s about a sex worker addicted to crack cocaine. It was written after the songwriter visited a homeless shelter and heard stories from the people living there.

8. “Happier”

Written by Sheeran, along with Ryan Tedder and Benny Blanco, “Happier” was on his 2017 album, ÷. The song peaked at No. 6 on the U.K. Singles chart.

9. “Shivers”

Also released in 2021, featured on =, “Shivers” topped the singles charts in the U..K. and Ireland, taking down “Bad Habits,” which was also released that year, post-pandemic. It hit No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

10. “Sing”

An upbeat song that features iconic producer and musician, Pharrell, this song was the lead single from Sheeran’s 2014 album, x. It became his first U.K. No. 1 hit and it peaked at No. 13 in the U.S.

