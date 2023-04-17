50 Years Later, Here Are the Top 5 Songs on the Eagles’ ‘Desperado’ Album

On April 17, 2023, the Eagles celebrate the 50th anniversary of their sophomore album, Desperado. Released in 1973, the album continued the band’s legacy as a legendary rock band in the making, featuring signature tracks like “Tequila Sunrise” and the title track.

Despite debuting at No. 145 on the Billboard 200 and reaching a peak of No. 41 following its initial release, the album saw a resurgence following the release of their next album, On the Border, in 1974. In 2001, Desperado was certified double platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than two million copies. Below, we look at the top five songs on Desperado.

1. “Desperado”

Don Henley and Glenn Frey co-wrote this gentle ballad. Despite never being released as a single, the song spoke to fans and got a second life when Linda Ronstadt recorded a cover for her 1973 album, Don’t Cry Now, with Henley crediting her rendition for making it a hit. Between the calming piano and heartfelt lyrics as Desperado, woah, you ain’t getting no younger / Your pain and your hunger / They’re driving you home / And freedom, oh, freedom, well, that’s just some people talking / Your prison is walking through this world all alone, this song is now one of the Eagles’ signature tracks.

2. “Tequila Sunrise”

Henley and Frey also teamed up to write “Tequila Sunrise,” which was released as the first single off Desperado. The soft guitar instrumentation welcomes the listener in, as you’re soon met by Frey’s gentle voice. The song softly speaks to themes of loneliness and longing for connection, relying on another shot of courage to get him through. The song reached the top 30 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart and was later covered by country legend Alan Jackson in 1993.

3. “Outlaw Man”

While “Desperado” and “Tequila Sunrise” are more gentle numbers, “Outlaw Man” brings some rock and roll edge to Desperado. Written by David Blue, “Outlaw Man” has Frey take the lead with strong supporting harmonies from his bandmates. Together, they take on the persona of an outlaw’s son. He spends his life on the run and unabashedly admits, And all my love’s in danger / ‘Cause I steal hearts and souls. Between the group’s tight harmonies and intriguing storyline, “Outlaw Man” is certainly a stand-out on Desperado.

4. “Doolin-Dalton”

The Eagles come out of the gate strong with “Doolin-Dalton.” The opening track sets the Western-style tone that influences the rest of the album. A crying harmonica welcomes the listener into the tragic story of the fictional outlaw Bill Dalton, a member of the real-life Doolin-Dalton Gang that ran out in the Midwest. They leave a trail of death and destruction, forcing Dalton to live a life constantly on the run. The song is a sad, yet beautiful way to kick off Desperado.

5. “Out of Control”

The Eagles get rocking and rolling with “Out of Control.” The group is ready for a good time as they get rowdy in a dive bar, seemingly out west with lyrical references to a spacious sky lit up by the nighttime stars. Their rollicking vocals and the vivid lyrics that make you feel as though you’re in on the action with them make this song a burst of fun off Desperado.

