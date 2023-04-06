Top 10 Eagles Songs

The Eagles have hits galore, and somehow the band’s catalog is often bigger than you even remember.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Formed in 1971 in Los Angeles, the group wrote songs like “Hotel California” and “Desperado,” both of which have gone on to be part of the American musical lexicon. Comprised of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner, the group was first a backing band for Linda Ronstadt. But like The Band with Bob Dylan, the collection of artists went on their own together.

The immensely successful Eagles’ album Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) sold more than 38 million copies. Then in 1976, the band released Hotel California. The latter project sold 26 million copies in the U.S.

Their popularity, acrimony and familiarity breeding contempt forced the band to break up in 1980. But the group got back together in the mid-90s and toured regularly. In 2016, Frey died and the group replaced him with his son Deacon Frey, who shared singing responsibilities with Vince Gill.

The Eagles, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, have sold more than 200 million records. Below are 10 essential Eagles songs.

1. “Hotel California”

Written by Don Felder, who joined the group in 1974, and Don Henley and Glenn Frey, the title track from the 1976 LP won the Grammy for Record of the Year in 1978. Some believe it’s an allegory for the afterlife. The Eagles said it was about life in Los Angeles. It’s the definition of classic rock.

2. “The Best of My Love”

Written by the band’s Henley and Frey with J.D.Souther, “The Best of My Life” came out on the 1974 LP, On the Border. It then became the Eagles’ first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in 1975.

3. “Lyin’ Eyes”

Written by Henley and Frey, this was the second single from the LP, One of These Nights. It hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 8 on the Country chart. The song, which was nominated for Record of the Year, won the band the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus for the song.

4. “Desperado”

While many know this song from that one Seinfeld episode, the Eagles song, which was written by Frey and Henley, is from the 1973 record of the same name. It was never released as a single, yet it’s become an iconic hit.

5. “Take It Easy”

Where it all began. This was the debut single by the band and the first track off their 1972 self-titled album. It was written by artist Jackson Browne and Frey and rocketed up to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It features blissful harmonies.

6. “Witchy Woman”

Also from that same Seinfeld episode, the brooding, cooing “Witchy Woman,” written by Henley and artist Bernie Leadon, this song was released as the second single from the band’s eponymous album. It hit No. 9 on the Billboard pop singles chart and lives on in sitcom history.

7. “Tequila Sunrise”

Written by Henley and Frey, this song is from the album, Desperado. While it only hit No. 64 on the Hot 100 and Hot Country singles track charts, the song boasts a great story in connection to the drink of the same name. In the liner notes of the 2003 LP, The Very Best Of, Henley writes, “I believe that was a Glenn title. I think he was ambivalent about it because he thought that it was a bit too obvious or too much of a cliché because of the drink that was so popular then. I said, ‘No—look at it from a different point of view. You’ve been drinking straight tequila all night and the sun is coming up!'”

8. “Take It To the Limit”

From the band’s fourth album, One of These Nights, this song, written by Henley, Frey and Meisner, hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sadly, Meisner didn’t want to perform it during concerts, which led, in part, to his departure from the group.

9. “One of These Nights”

The title track for the 1975 album of the same name, this song was written by Henley and Frey. It was the band’s second track to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after “The Best of My Love.”

10. “Life in the Fast Lane”

Written by Frey and Henley along with Joe Walsh, who joined the Eagles in 1975, “Life in the Fast Lane” came from the hit, Hotel California, released in 1976. It was the third single from the LP, hitting No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo by Gems/Redferns