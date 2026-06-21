51-Year-Old Man Falls to His Death During Concert at Madison Square Garden

Tragedy struck during a concert at Madison Square Garden. A 51-year-old man fell to his death while at the famed New York City venue for a Goose concert, a spokesperson for the NYPD told People.

Just before 10 p.m., the man, who has yet to be publicly identified, was found unconscious after he sustained injuries due to a fall from “an elevated position” at the concert venue, the spokesperson said.

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He was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.

According to The Sun, several concertgoers claimed the fan had fallen from a high section of seating, and reported hearing a loud thud.

The outlet, citing social media posts, further reported that several rows of seats were cleared after the incident.

As for Goose, the outlet, citing Setlist.fm, reported that they played their full show, with the concert coming to an end just before midnight.

The concert was livestreamed on Amazon Music.

Goose Reacts to Tragic Death at Their Madison Square Garden Concert

The band, which is made up of Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weeks, Peter Anspach, and Cotter Ellis, reacted to the tragedy in a Facebook post.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected,” the band wrote. “Thank you to emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”

Goose’s June 20 concert was their second and final show at MSG.

“MSG Night 1. Still processing. Thank you to everyone who packed the room and helped kick off our 2 night @thegarden run. Back at it tonight,” the band wrote on Instagram after their first show at the venue. “There are some buildings that feel less like buildings.”

The band kicked off their latest trek on June 13 in Canada. The tour began shortly after the release of their latest album, BIG MODERN!

They’re set to play shows across North America through November, with the final stop scheduled to take place Nov. 21 in Rochester, New York.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images